Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Pathaan, Jawan Songs On SRK Day, Tells Fans ‘Thank You for Making My…’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 years old on Thursday, November 2. For this birthday, Shah Rukh hosted a special meet and greet with his fans in Mumbai to interact with them and watch the ‘Drop 1’ of his upcoming film Dunki live with them. Dunki is Shah Rukh’s third release this year. He was earlier seen in the films Pathaan and Jawan. Both films became blockbusters right after their release.

Thus, to make his grand entry for the SRK Day event, the superstar danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan. Both songs became immensely popular among the netizens when the films were released. For his performance, Shah Rukh performed the hook steps of both songs and made his special entry.

Shah Rukh looked cool and dapper in a white T-shirt and jeans. He made his entry amid dancers wearing red and white costumes. In true Shah Rukh style, he thanked and hugged them after the performance. He shared a snippet of his performance on his Instagram feed. Shah Rukh wrote, “Celebrating with all of u is always special… thank you for making my day!!!.”

The video soon went viral on social media with fans flooding the comments section to wish him a happy birthday. One person wrote, “May your purest wishes in the depths of your pure heart come true. May your sincerity and honesty and purity, which is very rare, be with you forever. Let all the trials of this fleeting life pass for you. Thank you so much for being such a normal person. Happy birthday once again.” Another added, “Love you to the moon and back.”

One fan commented, “Lucky are those who celebrated with you ❤️ Happy birthdayyy Shahh… So much more in future. @iamsrk.” Another added, “Happy birthday Emperor Khan.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about his upcoming film Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial film is scheduled to be released in theatres this Christmas.