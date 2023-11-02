বৃহস্পতিবার , ২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Pathaan, Jawan Songs On SRK Day, Tells Fans ‘Thank You for Making My…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২, ২০২৩ ৮:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Pathaan, Jawan Songs On SRK Day, Tells Fans ‘Thank You for Making My…’


SRK's grand entry. (Image: Instagram)

SRK’s grand entry. (Image: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan danced to superhit songs from Pathaan and Jawan for his grand entry on SRK day event.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 years old on Thursday, November 2. For this birthday, Shah Rukh hosted a special meet and greet with his fans in Mumbai to interact with them and watch the ‘Drop 1’ of his upcoming film Dunki live with them. Dunki is Shah Rukh’s third release this year. He was earlier seen in the films Pathaan and Jawan. Both films became blockbusters right after their release.

Thus, to make his grand entry for the SRK Day event, the superstar danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan. Both songs became immensely popular among the netizens when the films were released. For his performance, Shah Rukh performed the hook steps of both songs and made his special entry.

Shah Rukh looked cool and dapper in a white T-shirt and jeans. He made his entry amid dancers wearing red and white costumes. In true Shah Rukh style, he thanked and hugged them after the performance. He shared a snippet of his performance on his Instagram feed. Shah Rukh wrote, “Celebrating with all of u is always special… thank you for making my day!!!.”

The video soon went viral on social media with fans flooding the comments section to wish him a happy birthday. One person wrote, “May your purest wishes in the depths of your pure heart come true. May your sincerity and honesty and purity, which is very rare, be with you forever. Let all the trials of this fleeting life pass for you. Thank you so much for being such a normal person. Happy birthday once again.” Another added, “Love you to the moon and back.”

One fan commented, “Lucky are those who celebrated with you ❤️ Happy birthdayyy Shahh… So much more in future. @iamsrk.” Another added, “Happy birthday Emperor Khan.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about his upcoming film Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial film is scheduled to be released in theatres this Christmas.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Pathaan, Jawan Songs On SRK Day, Tells Fans ‘Thank You for Making My…’
Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Pathaan, Jawan Songs On SRK Day, Tells Fans ‘Thank You for Making My…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
iphone 11 pro max 2 169891527216x9
iPhone-এ বড় পরিবর্তন! মিলতে চলেছে এই বিশেষ সুবিধা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm 1010 800x420
কোনো সন্ত্রাসী দলের সঙ্গে সংলাপ নয়: ওবায়দুল কাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Untitled 1
রেস্টুরেন্ট স্টাইলে থাই স্যুপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
redmi

বিরাট সুখবর! এক ধাক্কায় অনেকটা কমল Note 9, Note 9 Pro-সহ Redmi-র বেশ কয়েকটি ফোনের দাম, জানুন বিশদে…

 wm FAKHRUL 3 800x416

‘বিচার ব্যবস্থা পুরোপুরিভাবে সরকারের নিয়ন্ত্রণে’

 High court

প্রশ্নফাঁস : বুয়েট শিক্ষক নিখিলসহ ১৬ জনের বিচার শুরু – Corporate Sangbad

 8DE9ADFE 706E 4F50 87F7 C08FC28480FD

[১] সৌদি কমার্স বোর্ডের সদস্য হবার জন্য নির্বাচনে দাড়াতে পারবেন বাংলাদেশী প্রবাসীরা

 1627283897 news18 logo

Vote Count Starts In Chile Runoff Between Polar Opposites

 wm swadesh protaborton

বঙ্গবন্ধুর স্বদেশ প্রত্যাবর্তনের সুবর্ণজয়ন্তী আজ

 wm Sujon CTG

ফের করোনায় আক্রান্ত চসিকের সাবেক প্রশাসক সুজন

 wm soshi tharoor

শশী থারুরকে ‘উদ্ধার’ করলেন বাংলাদেশি দম্পতি

 betty white

Betty White, Legendary Actress And TV’s Golden Girl, Passes Away at 99

 keanu reeves l raj kundra

Resurrections Trailer Out; Interim Relief Continues For Raj Kundra in 2020 Porn Case