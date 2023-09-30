Shah Rukh Khan Drops Aararaari Raaro From Jawan, Opens Up About His Mother’s Love; ‘Have Experienced It Personally…’

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the sucess of his recently released film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film went on to cross over 1000 crores at the ticket window. The songs from the film have turned out to be a massive hit. Having said that, SRK recently dropped another heartwarming track from the film Aararaari Raaro. The track starred Deepika Padukone where she nurtured the younger SRK inside a jail.

The music video for ‘Aararaari Raaro’, a song from the film Jawan, has finally graced screens worldwide. Composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander and featuring heartfelt lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song has captured the hearts of fans with its compelling portrayal of a mother-son love story. Vocalized beautifully by Deepthi Suresh, the video is making waves for its stunning depiction of Deepika Padukone and young Azad, particularly in the evocative jail scene.

Sharing the track, Shah Rukh wrote, “This song is a reminder that no matter what, a mother will always be there with you in some way or another to support and guide you….. I have experienced it personally in my life! Nothing is more powerful than our mother’s love….”

Jawan has not only received love from India but international as well. Speaking with Film Companion, Atlee revealed that he got calls from people working in Hollywood after they watched Jawan. He revealed that they were impressed by the massy approach, with many praising a scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan lighting his cigar with sparks from the road.

“People who worked on our film were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other great director and technicians from Hollywood were at the same screening of Jawan. And Spiro said I have done action in this film. So, they asked who has done that scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He said, ‘It was the director’s vision and he executed it,’” he revealed.

“So they immediately connected with me and told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,’ so it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally,” Atlee added.

While Jawan has emerged as a success at the box office, SRK’s fans are now preparing for his third release this year. The actor will return on the big screen in Raju Hirani’s Dunki. The film marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. It will also be the first time that he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu. SRK has confirmed the film is on track and is set for a Christmas release.