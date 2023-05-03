বুধবার , ৩ মে ২০২৩ | ২০শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan ‘Fan,’ Who Angered Him Over Selfie at Airport, Chases Backstreet Boys for Photos

মে ৩, ২০২৩ ১২:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan backstreet boys


Hours after a video of Shah Rukh Khan getting angry at a man for trying to take a selfie with him at the airport went viral, social media users noticed that the same man was chasing Backstreet Boys for photos. For the unversed, Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson touched down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday for their first concert in Mumbai in 13 years.

A video of the group making their way out of the airport was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that the group was being chased for a photo by the same man who angered Shah Rukh in the same night. Dressed in a suit, the man was seen following the members and trying to pose for photos with the singers.

Taking to the comments section of the post, social media users slammed the man for chasing stars for selfies. “Ok, that guy in white shirt and black tie (in the beginning of this video) is he the same guy who was trying to take selfie with srk and now trying his luck here..???????????? On a serious note, What makes these individuals holding phone cameras feel so entitled that they take pictures with celebrities without considering their personal space or privacy? They often neglect to ask if the celebrity is in a hurry or willing to engage in a brief meet-and-greet with a fan. Why don’t they demonstrate respect for these factors?” a user commented.

“Kisne spot kiya woh bande ko jiska hath shahrukh ne jatka tha selfie lete waqt ???? lagta hai airport par sabke sath photo hi click karta hai,” added another.

Earlier in the day, the man in both videos tried taking a selfie with Shah Rukh without his consent which did not go down well with the superstar. The actor was seen pulling his hand down and staring at him. The video drew strong reactions from social media users.

Shah Rukh had just returned from his shooting schedule of Dunki. The actor is also preparing for the release of Jawan, slated to hit the cinemas next month. On the other hand, Backstreet Boys will be performing in Mumbai on May 4.

