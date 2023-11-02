Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat On His Birthday Eve With Banners, Customised Flags; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is no less than a festival. While his fandoms across the world are planning several events to make their favourite superstar’s special day memorable, even King Khan has planned something for this year. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, SRK will be hosting a mega star-studded bash on his birthday, November 2.

And celebrations have already begun in front of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s house in Mumbai. A group of fans put up big placards, banners outside the house to commemorate the special day. The fans are standing outside SRK’s palatial house hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The megastar turns 58 today.

Earlier, a source had cited that after quiet birthdays through the pandemic, 2023 is a special year for SRK with two all-time blockbusters – Pathaan and Jawan – and he will celebrate big. “He wants to celebrate his big day with all the people who represent the Indian Film Industry and the teams have gone all out to pull off a guest list that would be remembered for years to come by. It’s more of an event to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 on his birthday,” a source cited by the entertainment portal Pinkvilla claimed.

A big surprise for the megastar has been planned by the fan club Srk Warriors. As per per social media, the group has planned a performance should SRK make an appearance. The members of the fan club wore special birthday tees and carried placards.

Reportedly, the entire film industry including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol and Deepika Padukone are invited to this mega birthday bash. Rajkumar Hirani, who is directing SRK’s upcoming movie Dunki, will also be gracing the event. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is also invited.