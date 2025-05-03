Shah Rukh Khan Heads To Met Gala 2025 In Style, Spotted At Mumbai Airport | Watch

Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 00:43 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s possible departure for the Met Gala 2025 has taken the internet by storm. Days after reports confirmed that the Bollywood superstar would be making his grand debut at the prestigious global fashion event, Shah Rukh was spotted at the Mumbai international airport, triggering a wave of excitement among fans online.

The actor, known for his charm and effortless style, is reportedly set to wear an ensemble by Indian fashion icon Sabyasachi for his Met Gala appearance. This will mark his first time walking the Met Gala red carpet, adding to the list of Indian celebrities who have represented the country at the coveted event.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shah Rukh is seen stepping out of his luxurious car at the airport, dressed in a stylish yet understated outfit. The clip also shows him going through the usual security checks, maintaining his signature calm demeanour.

Netizens were quick to react to the video. “Going to USA for metgala (sic),” one Instagram user wrote. Another chimed in, “Goes to Met Gala25 (sic).” Fans are already eagerly anticipating his appearance at the gala, with many expressing pride and excitement at seeing King Khan on such a major international platform.

The buzz around Shah Rukh’s Met Gala debut started after fashion watchdog DietSabya confirmed the news in a now-viral Instagram post. “National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India’s undisputed generational superstar—making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India’s biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or…? Catch you on the carpet (sic),” the caption read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s King, where he will be sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. Deepika Padukone is also rumoured to join the cast. His last release was Dunki.

