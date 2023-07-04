Shah Rukh Khan Injured In LA; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Trailer Out

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident in the US and hurt his nose. He has now undergone a minor surgery for it. E-Times reported that the Pathaan actor was shooting for one of his upcoming projects when he met with a minor accident on the sets in Los Angeles. However, King Khan is now back in India and is recovering.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Days after superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film and it looks promising. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani offers a family drama we’ve all been craving for years now. The film also stars veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who play Rocky and Rani’s grandparents.

After almost a decade, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are reuniting for another massive entertainer. Reportedly, the duo are in talks for a biopic. If the movie comes through, this will be the director-actor duo’s third outing after the success of 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014). A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla that, Hirani has recently narrated a script to Aamir which has got him all ‘excited’. Most likely, the upcoming project will be a biopic.

Salman Khan has reportedly reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the failure of his last movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Rumours are rife that Salman Khan wants to experiment with his image and work on fresh subjects instead of usual action films.As per a report in KoiMoi.com, Salman, who is known for his big heart, has also decided to stop doing films as “a goodwill gesture or overloading the cast with favour-seeking strugglers.” The actor is reportedly look for “the right scripts”.

After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia recently admitted to dating Vijay Varma. Tamannaah revealed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically”. Lust Stories 2 marks the first collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay. Now, Tamannaah has opened up about her relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-star and why she chose Vijay as her partner. “I cannot enter any equation where women are expected to compromise on their most basic feelings,” she told Mojo Story.

