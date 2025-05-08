Shah Rukh Khan Is All Smiles As He Returns To Mumbai After Met Gala 2025 | Watch

Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 19:13 IST

Shah Rukh Khan gets papped at the Mumbai airport. (Photos: Instant Bollywood and X)

Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening after his Met Gala debut in New York. The Bollywood superstar was snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out of the Mumbai airport. In a video that surfaced on social media, SRK was seen smiling as he walked with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as usual. He sported a white t-shirt with an oversized black jacket and blue denim. He also opted for matching goggles and looked charming. Check out the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala 2025. He wore a special all-black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Keeping up with the theme of the event, he donned a long coat made from fine Tasmanian wool. Underneath, he wore a black crepe de chine silk shirt, and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completed his bespoke look. Several necklaces adorned his chest, including a massive diamond-studded letter ‘K’- standing for King Khan.”

While speaking with TIME about his Met Gala 2025 debut, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s important to represent my countrymen and people. India is taking a stand in a lot of things and it’s important to have our presence felt.” He further lauded Met Gala’s theme this year: ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” He explained, “I liked what it stood for—the concept of revolution and resolution, not through anger or fighting, but by being exuberant and artistic. Dressing up in a way that made a statement.”

Later, Shah Rukh Khan also took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and expressed gratitude to ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. “Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!” King Khan wrote as he also shared a couple of pictures from his Met Gala debut.

