বুধবার , ২২ মে ২০২৪ | ৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Kisses AbRam, Suhana Jumps Out of Seat As KKR Qualifies for IPL 2024 Final | Watch

মে ২২, ২০২৪ ১২:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh celebrates kkr win against srh 2024 05 7b0b4fabf2d7388e342905266c552458


Shah Rukh celebrates KKR's win against SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.

Shah Rukh Khan and his kids jumped with excitement as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets and managed to reach their fourth IPL final.

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine as his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has qualified for IPL 2024 finals. KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets and managed to reach their fourth IPL final. Soon after the match ended, SRK was seen celebrating with his kids Suhana and AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In one of the videos, shared on social media, SRK is seen kissing AbRam on his forehead as Suhana and Pooja jump with excitement. All four of them were wearing KKR’s jersey to show their support to the team.

Recently, KKR star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was all praise for Shah Rukh Khan for leaving a ‘huge impact’ amid controversy of team owners and players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“SRK has been present in almost all matches in Kolkata. Even in the match where we didn’t do well, he came to the dressing room and spoke to every player for an hour and hugged everyone,” Chakaravarthy said.

When asked about SRK’s support off the field for the KKR players, Chakaravarthy said: “He said ‘it’s just a match, cricket is changing, just try to be better in the next match’. This time, I see a massive difference because the way he has been very understanding, he’s been very approachable, it has made a huge impact. I also got to meet him for the first time.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

