Shah Rukh Khan Kisses AbRam, Suhana Jumps Out of Seat As KKR Qualifies for IPL 2024 Final | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine as his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has qualified for IPL 2024 finals. KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets and managed to reach their fourth IPL final. Soon after the match ended, SRK was seen celebrating with his kids Suhana and AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In one of the videos, shared on social media, SRK is seen kissing AbRam on his forehead as Suhana and Pooja jump with excitement. All four of them were wearing KKR’s jersey to show their support to the team.

Recently, KKR star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was all praise for Shah Rukh Khan for leaving a ‘huge impact’ amid controversy of team owners and players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“SRK has been present in almost all matches in Kolkata. Even in the match where we didn’t do well, he came to the dressing room and spoke to every player for an hour and hugged everyone,” Chakaravarthy said.

When asked about SRK’s support off the field for the KKR players, Chakaravarthy said: “He said ‘it’s just a match, cricket is changing, just try to be better in the next match’. This time, I see a massive difference because the way he has been very understanding, he’s been very approachable, it has made a huge impact. I also got to meet him for the first time.”