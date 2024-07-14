রবিবার , ১৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৩০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Hugs Ranveer at Anant Ambani’s Wedding | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৪, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan meets deepika padukone and ranveer singh at ambani wedding 2024 07 e0d9379e37b6f7b3ec3603be1cd937ac


Shah Rukh Khan meets Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Ambani wedding.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Shah Rukh Khan shared heartfelt moments with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw some of Bollywood’s biggest names come together, and one of the highlights was the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The event was held at the opulent Jio World Convention Centre on July 12.

In a heartwarming video that has quickly gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan is seen greeting Deepika Padukone with a kiss and a warm hug. Their camaraderie is evident, reflecting the close bond they have formed over years of working together. The duo has starred in several hit films, including their most recent collaboration in “Jawan” and the blockbuster “Pathaan.” Deepika made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Om Shanti Om,” and their on-screen chemistry has been beloved by fans ever since.

Following his warm interaction with Deepika, SRK also met Ranveer Singh. The two stars shared a friendly handshake and a hug, showcasing mutual respect and camaraderie. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, looked radiant in a red suit.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand affair, attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt graced the event with their presence. The gathering also featured international sensation Kim Kardashian, adding a global touch to the celebration. In an unexpected twist, WWE superstar John Cena made an appearance.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

