Shah Rukh Khan Lands In New York Ahead Of Met Gala 2025, Video Goes VIRAL

Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 22:00 IST

Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in the USA, ahead of his highly anticipated debut at the debut at the Met Gala 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in New York ahead of Met Gala 2025 (Pic Credit: Team Shah Rukh Khan Srinagar, zoobear04 Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut at the prestigious Met Gala 2025, which will take place o May 5 in New York, USA. Now, much to fans’ delight, King Khan has arrived in New York ahead of his highly-anticipated Met Gala debut. He was spotted at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York by fans, and several pictures and photos of the superstar have gone viral on social media.

Pictures shared by his fan club ‘Team Shah Rukh Khan Srinagar’ on Instagram show the superstar at the airport in New York. He warmly greeted and hugged a fan who approached him at the airport. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen in the pictures. He was seen carrying his bags at the airport. Meanwhile, another video that has gone viral shows Shah Rukh being escorted by a US customs official at the airport. He was seen briefly interacting with his fans who approached him. As he exited the John F. Kennedy International Airport, Shah Rukh Khan shook hands with a fan, and waved at them before quickly getting inside the car.

The video was shared by a fan with the caption, “SRK… dream come true.” Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a white tee, grey hooded jacket and baggy cargo jeans. Check out the video below!

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to wear an ensemble by Indian fashion icon Sabyasachi for his Met Gala appearance. This will mark his first time walking the Met Gala red carpet, adding to the list of Indian celebrities who have represented the country at the coveted event.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will also attend Met Gala 2025. She is currently in New York, and the mom-to-be shared the first picture from NYC on Saturday. She will opt for a custom couture by ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta for Met Gala 2025. The fashion event is scheduled for May 5 at New York City’s renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art.

