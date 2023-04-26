বুধবার , ২৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৩ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan MIA As Taapsee Pannu Steps Out To Shoot For Dunki in Kashmir; Watch Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৬, ২০২৩ ৭:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan taapsee pannu


Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu star in Dunki.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu star in Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are in Kashmir to shoot for a song for their upcoming film Dunki.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and actress Taapsee Pannu are in Kashmir to film for their upcoming film Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks SRK and Taapsee’s first film together. The Bollywood superstar was seen making his way to Kashmir earlier this week and now, a video of Taapsee from the valley has surfaced online. The actress appeared to be headed to the shooting location.

In the video, shared by the YouTube channel Greater Kashmir, Taapsee was seen wearing a blue bomber jacket with a pink shirt and a pair of pants as the crew guided her. Shah Rukh was evidently missing in the frame. The video also spoke with the owner of the hotel Shah Rukh, Taapsee, and the team Dunki was staying at. She confessed she has not met Shah Rukh yet but is hoping to catch a glimpse.

Watch the video here:

On Monday, sources told News18.com exclusively that the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, and his production team visited Sonamarg last week too. The crew has already reached Kashmir. SRK is likely to shoot a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the insiders added. Fans are happy that cinema is back in the Valley. Mushtaq Chayya, a hotelier, said, “We are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to come here. We are ready with all facilities and will develop infrastructure further.”

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film. Photos from their Europe schedule had leaked online last year.

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline. The film is slated to release in June.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg 1 1
চট্টগ্রাম-৮ আসনে উপ নির্বাচন কাল, ভোটার উপস্থিতিই চ্যালেঞ্জ
বাংলাদেশ
New Project 2023 04 26T181649.790
Hug Health Benefits: একটু জড়িয়ে ধরলেই শরীর-মনে নেমে আসে শান্তি, হাজার রোগ যায় পালিয়ে! জানেন বৈজ্ঞানিক কারণ?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shah rukh khan taapsee pannu
Shah Rukh Khan MIA As Taapsee Pannu Steps Out To Shoot For Dunki in Kashmir; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বসের ঘ্যানঘ্যানানি! চাকরি করে ক্লান্ত? Instagram-এ উপার্জনের কায়দা জেনে নিন
বসের ঘ্যানঘ্যানানি! চাকরি করে ক্লান্ত? Instagram-এ উপার্জনের কায়দা জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627119276 tkxuu 4k 400x400

Jawhar Sircar Files Nomination as Trinamool Candidate for Rajya Sabha

 1630780665 photo

India vs England, 4th Test: Calm Rohit Sharma scores first overseas ton to set up an engrossing fourth day | Cricket News

 20211008 165037

[১] আমিরাতে গোল্ডেন ভিসা পেলেন ভারতের গ্র্যান্ড মুফতি

 1652371255 photo

‘Ill’ Prithvi Shaw out of IPL, hints Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson | Cricket News

 prothomalo bangla 2021 07 1980b77b 7bd9 49eb 8d27 a16d9799a2c9 7bbae8b0 a3d5 4693 ad22 b22528e87321

ঈদের পর কঠোর বিধিনিষেধে আওতামুক্ত আরও তিন খাত

 mutul fand2 10

রিলায়েন্স ওয়ান ‍মিউচ্যুয়াল ফান্ডের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 block market 8

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৪১ কোম্পানির ৪১ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 Phato 1

মা ও মেয়েকে গণধর্ষণ মামলায় গাইবান্ধায় ৩ জ্বিনের বাদশার যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড

 silva ferma

সিলভা ফার্মার আইপিও’র অর্থ ব্যবহারের সময় বেড়েছে – Corporate Sangbad

 dse down

সপ্তাহজুড়ে ডিএসইতে লেনদেন কমেছে ২৫ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad