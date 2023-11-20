সোমবার , ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Motivates India After World Cup 2023 Defeat: ‘You Make Us One Proud Nation’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২০, ২০২৩ ৫:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
srk team india 2023 11 4d01a8121fbf8ed14d1585b95b6c03fd


Shah Rukh Khan supports team India after it faced defeat in the World Cup 2023 finals.

Shah Rukh Khan supports team India after it faced defeat in the World Cup 2023 finals.

Shah Rukh Khan lifted team India’s spirits after the ICC World Cup 2023 loss.

Australia have extended their tally of ICC World Cup-winning titles by winning the 2023 ODI World Cup after beating India on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was a dominant show from Australia as they completely outclassed India in all three departs when it mattered the most. Many celebs came out in solidarity for Team India and among them was also Shah Rukh Khan.

He took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday night after the match and wrote, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar co-star Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn also penned a note on their respective Instagram handles. While Kajol wrote, “Haarkar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai. Well played Team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup. #WorldCupFinal”, Ajay Devgn shared, “India your relentless spirits throughout the championship was a victory in itself. Heads high.”

The Aussies bowling unit produced a collective effort to bundle out India for just 240. Meanwhile, Travis Head continued his sublime form with the bat and played one of the most important innings of his career to help Australis chase down the target with ease as they won the sixth World Cup title.

With the mega win, Australia extended their domination in the World Cup events. The women’s and men’s Australian teams have been dominating the cricket world for a very long time now. The two teams have now won a total of 20 World Cup titles – ODI World Cups and T20 World Cups.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm kerosin bnp 800x420
‘কেরোসিন’সহ বিএনপি নেতাকে পুলিশে দিলো ছাত্রলীগ
বাংলাদেশ
1700439863 photo
‘We were not defensive’: Rahul Dravid on India’s batting approach in World Cup final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
srk team india 2023 11 4d01a8121fbf8ed14d1585b95b6c03fd 16x9
Shah Rukh Khan Motivates India After World Cup 2023 Defeat: ‘You Make Us One Proud Nation’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Palak 800x420
দেশের উন্নয়ন দর্শনের মূল কারিগর বঙ্গবন্ধু: পলক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
WhatsApp 2

দুরন্ত ও দুর্দান্ত খবর, এবার আর ভিড়ে ঠ্যালাঠেলি নয়, হোয়াটসঅ্যাপেই পারবেন মেট্রোরেলের টিকিট বুক করতে ৷ Now having great advantages that through WhatsApp can book Chennai Metro Rail booking. – News18 Bangla

 wm S S Power One Power Plant 02 06 2022 1

বেসরকারি খাতের সবচেয়ে বড় প্রকল্পের বিদ্যুৎ মিলবে ডিসেম্বরে

 untitled design 1 20

In Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Stories, Glimpses of Her New Home, ‘Cosy Corner’

 High court

বিচারপতিকে নিয়ে অশালীন মন্তব্য: নিঃশর্ত ক্ষমা চাইলেন দিনাজপুর পৌর মেয়র – Corporate Sangbad

 bord sova

১৯ কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Noufel 4 April 2022 750x563 1

জাদুঘর থেকে জিয়ার নাম সরাতে ‘আন্দোলন চান’ নওফেল

 wm Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni at Intl Mother Language Institute 12 03 2021

ভর্তিতে তদবির বন্ধে লটারিতেই সমাধান দেখছেন শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 received 1408855699559358

রাজশাহীতে পুলিশের সার্জেন্টের বিরুদ্ধে গৃহকর্মীকে নির্যাতনের অভিযোগ

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Suicide 800x416

আত্মহত্যা প্রতিরোধ ও প্রতিকারে করনীয়

 wm Train india 800x416

‘সিগন্যাল ত্রুটির কারণেই বালেশ্বরে ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনা’