Shah Rukh Khan Motivates India After World Cup 2023 Defeat: ‘You Make Us One Proud Nation’

Australia have extended their tally of ICC World Cup-winning titles by winning the 2023 ODI World Cup after beating India on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was a dominant show from Australia as they completely outclassed India in all three departs when it mattered the most. Many celebs came out in solidarity for Team India and among them was also Shah Rukh Khan.

He took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday night after the match and wrote, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in…— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar co-star Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn also penned a note on their respective Instagram handles. While Kajol wrote, “Haarkar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai. Well played Team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup. #WorldCupFinal”, Ajay Devgn shared, “India your relentless spirits throughout the championship was a victory in itself. Heads high.”

The Aussies bowling unit produced a collective effort to bundle out India for just 240. Meanwhile, Travis Head continued his sublime form with the bat and played one of the most important innings of his career to help Australis chase down the target with ease as they won the sixth World Cup title.

With the mega win, Australia extended their domination in the World Cup events. The women’s and men’s Australian teams have been dominating the cricket world for a very long time now. The two teams have now won a total of 20 World Cup titles – ODI World Cups and T20 World Cups.