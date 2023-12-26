 Buy cheap website traffic
মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১১ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan On His Dunki Co-star Vicky Kaushal: ‘I Got A Lot To Learn From Him’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৬, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 12 18t100409.130 2023 12 32767a6417f90d2721a5de2dcb9cfe9a


Published By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 10:14 IST

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ahead of the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on his co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his film Dunki. The film has secured a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, with a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. The promo and songs of the film have already been generating a buzz. Ahead of the film’s release, Shah Rukh is actively promoting it in Dubai, and a video from the event has surfaced, showcasing the actor showering praises on his co-star Vicky Kaushal. SRK mentioned that the audience is going to love Vicky’s performance in the film as he has done a great job. Additionally, he also praised director Rajkumar Hirani and encouraged fans to watch the movie in theaters.

“Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him,” says SRK.

About Director Rajkumar Hirani, King Khan said, “The best director in the country, we all respect him and love him and we need to give the love back because we give so much to cinemas.”

Dunki boasts an exceptional cast featuring talents like Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. The film unfolds the story of four friends hailing from a village in Punjab who share a common dream to go to England. However, they don’t have visas or tickets. Their fortunes change when a soldier promises to help them reach the land of their dreams. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan takes on the character of Hardayal Singh Dhillon, and Vicky Kaushal portrays the role of Sukhi. The film is scheduled to be released on December 21 and will clash with Prabhas’s film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, this cinematic venture is a collaborative effort between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from Dunki, SRK is also set to appear in director Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming action film, King. The details of the films are being kept under wraps.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

