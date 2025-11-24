Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For ‘Father Figure’ Dharmendra, Says ‘You Are Immortal’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 23:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan has penned a heartfelt tribute for Dharmendra as the veteran actor passed away on November 24. As Bollywood mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, tributes and condolences are pouring in on social media. Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, has passed away at the age of 89.

Shah Rukh Khan took to X and wrote, “Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me… thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal… and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always.”

SRK also shared a happy picture with Dharmendra. Have a look at his post here:

Many tributes have poured in for the late veteran actor today. Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Ranii Aur Prem Kahaani, shared a throwback photo with the actor. Kiara Advani also shared Dharmendra’s image. Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Years of memories and magic, on and off screen… thank you for everything, Dharam sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. Om Shanti 🙏”

Rajinikanth, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, among others, also paid their respects. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Rest in peace, Dharam Ji. You were a true star, larger than life on screen and just so incredibly kind off it. Feeling so grateful for the time spent I got to spend in your presence. Om Shanti 🕉️🙏.”

For the unversed, Dharmendra had been receiving medical care at home after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to prolonged illness. Doctors had been monitoring him daily, and although his condition had briefly improved after his discharge, he eventually succumbed to his illness. Meanwhile, an official confirmation from the Deol family is awaited.

Earlier today, an ambulance was seen leaving the actor’s home shortly after noon. Soon after, his son Sunny Deol, daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini were photographed arriving at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen reaching the Vile Parle crematorium dressed in white. Aamir Khan was spotted at Dharmendra’s residence.

