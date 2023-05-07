রবিবার , ৭ মে ২০২৩ | ২৪শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Postpones Jawan; Karan Deol To Marry Bimal Roy’s Great Granddaughter

jawan karan deol


Shah Rukh Khan announced the new release of Atlee film Jawan, Sunny Deol’s son is all set to tie the knots with
Drishya Acharya.

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. And Shah Rukh Khan has finally broken the silence over it. Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but looks like that’s not it. Taking to social media, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Sunny Deol’s son and actor Karan Deol will be marrying his long-time boyfriend in June. While fans wondered who that lucky girl was, buzz is that she is none other than Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya.

Director Sudipto Sen released his ‘The Kerala Story’ amid a lot of controversy. The film has caused a stir about its subject. The film has also been accused of making another version of The Kashmir Files by a section of social media. The filmmaker finally reacted to the accusation, calling the comparisons ‘stupid’ and revealed that he has been working on The Kerala Story for seven years.

Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ Adipurush is eagerly anticipated by viewers not just in India but globally. Helmed by Om Raut, the film is finally getting ready for release. The trailer of the much-awaited mythological drama is all set to release on May 9, nearly seven months after the makers dropped the film’s teaser which received major backlash.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone finally shared her reaction to Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala debut. The actress was recently accused of being ‘insecure’ by a section of social media. The accusations were made after Deepika Padukone dropped a series of photos from her Oscars 2023 presentation just hours before Alia Bhatt made her debut at the MET Gala. While Deepika was seen liking Alia’s photos from the fashion gala, she has now turned cheerleader for her.

