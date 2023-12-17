Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh In Talks For Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171? Deets Inside

Lokesh Kanagaraj has emerged as a significant figure not only in Tamil cinema but nationwide. Following the success of his recent film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, he is now preparing for his next project, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. Thalaivar 171 will be Lokesh Kanagaraj’s sixth film and his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. It is described as a standalone project, distinct from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). In a recent update, Lokesh has approached Bollywood actors for an appearance in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, Lokesh was keen on having Shah Rukh Khan make an appearance in the film. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Lokesh even met Shah Rukh Khan and gave him an overview of what he intends to make. While SRK loved the subject and has immense respect for Rajinikanth, he politely conveyed his decision to not feature in the film. After doing a series of appearances in films like Brahmastra, Rocketry, and Tiger 3, SRK now wants to keep himself exclusive for standalone feature films.”

The source added that Shah Rukh also informed Lokesh about his extended appearance in Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut, The King. “Lokesh understood the plight and respected the thoughts of SRK,” the source mentioned, adding that Shah Rukh is open to doing a standalone solo film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, Lokesh also spoke to Ranveer Singh about the part and the actor has shown a keen interest. “While Ranveer has heard the character, he is keen to hear the entire script before signing on for the film. Lokesh has also discussed the possibilities of a spin-off to the character if Thalaivar 171 succeeds,” the source added. Another meeting between Ranveer and Lokesh will take place in 2024, as per the report.

Thalaivar 171 is said to go on floors in April next year and is scheduled to be released in 2025. The makers are looking to cast as many as 10 actors from across industries in the ensemble cast, as per the report.