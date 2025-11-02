রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mannat In His Car On 60th Birthday, Fans Go Crazy | Watch | Bollywood News Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah caught watching to Women’s World Cup final inside dressing room | Cricket News ইতালিতে তুষারধসে ৫ পর্বতারোহীর মৃত্যু Shah Rukh Khan Apologises, Says Won’t Step Out At Mannat To Greet Fans On 60th Birthday: ‘Will Miss…’ | Bollywood News Rishabh Pant’s 90, late heroics from Anshul Kamboj and Manav Suthar power India ‘A’ to victory over South Africa ‘A’ | Cricket News জুলাইবিরোধীদের আস্ফালনের প্রতিবাদে ইবিতে বিক্ষোভ Amitabh Bachchan Starrers, Flop On Screens, Hit On Soundtracks — Can You Guess The Films? Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar star as India beat Australia to square series 1-1 | Cricket News Masaba Gupta’s Daughter Matara Adorably Calls Grandma Neena Gupta ‘Neena’ In Birthday Video | Watch | Bollywood News মেঘনা পেট্রোলিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভা ৬ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mannat In His Car On 60th Birthday, Fans Go Crazy | Watch | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mannat In His Car On 60th Birthday, Fans Go Crazy | Watch | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday saw hundreds of fans celebrating outside Mannat in Bandra, cheering as his car arrived, while security escorted him directly inside his house.

font
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 today.

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 today.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday turned into a full-blown celebration outside Mannat, and his fans made sure the energy never dipped for a second. As the superstar’s car rolled up to his Bandra home, hundreds of fans who had been waiting for hours erupted in cheers, waving posters and trying to catch even the tiniest glimpse of him. However, the Bollywood superstar directly went inside his house.

In the video shared online, SRK’s car is seen entering the gates of Mannat with security vehicles following him. We can spot fans waving to him.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan fans who had gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his 60th birthday are in for some disappointment. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologise and share that he wouldn’t be stepping out to greet them this year. He explained that authorities had advised him against it for safety reasons due to the massive crowd gathered outside his Bandra home.

In his tweet, SRK wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues..”

The Bollywood superstar further said, “Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all…”

Take a look here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday transformed Mumbai’s Bandstand into a sea of excitement as fans from around the globe gathered outside his iconic home, Mannat. Even with Mumbai Police imposing strict crowd-control measures and blocking nearby roads, his admirers found creative ways to make their way to the spot, unwilling to miss their yearly celebration with the superstar.

Videos circulating on social media captured hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans taking the seaside route to reach closer to Mannat after police blocked the main road outside. In a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, fans were seen carefully making their way across the rocky Bandstand stretch, balancing on the slippery stones as they inched toward the superstar’s residence.

First Published:

November 02, 2025, 19:51 IST

News movies bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mannat In His Car On 60th Birthday, Fans Go Crazy | Watch
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
ইতালিতে তুষারধসে ৫ পর্বতারোহীর মৃত্যু

ইতালিতে তুষারধসে ৫ পর্বতারোহীর মৃত্যু

Shah Rukh Khan Apologises, Says Won’t Step Out At Mannat To Greet Fans On 60th Birthday: ‘Will Miss…’ | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Apologises, Says Won’t Step Out At Mannat To Greet Fans On 60th Birthday: ‘Will Miss…’ | Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan Starrers, Flop On Screens, Hit On Soundtracks — Can You Guess The Films?

Amitabh Bachchan Starrers, Flop On Screens, Hit On Soundtracks — Can You Guess The Films?

Masaba Gupta’s Daughter Matara Adorably Calls Grandma Neena Gupta ‘Neena’ In Birthday Video | Watch | Bollywood News

Masaba Gupta’s Daughter Matara Adorably Calls Grandma Neena Gupta ‘Neena’ In Birthday Video | Watch | Bollywood News

মেঘনা পেট্রোলিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভা ৬ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

মেঘনা পেট্রোলিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভা ৬ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

ন্যাশনাল টিউবসের পর্ষদ সভা ৬ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

ন্যাশনাল টিউবসের পর্ষদ সভা ৬ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST