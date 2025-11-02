Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mannat In His Car On 60th Birthday, Fans Go Crazy | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 02, 2025, 19:51 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday saw hundreds of fans celebrating outside Mannat in Bandra, cheering as his car arrived, while security escorted him directly inside his house.

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 today.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday turned into a full-blown celebration outside Mannat, and his fans made sure the energy never dipped for a second. As the superstar’s car rolled up to his Bandra home, hundreds of fans who had been waiting for hours erupted in cheers, waving posters and trying to catch even the tiniest glimpse of him. However, the Bollywood superstar directly went inside his house.

In the video shared online, SRK’s car is seen entering the gates of Mannat with security vehicles following him. We can spot fans waving to him.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan fans who had gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his 60th birthday are in for some disappointment. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologise and share that he wouldn’t be stepping out to greet them this year. He explained that authorities had advised him against it for safety reasons due to the massive crowd gathered outside his Bandra home.

In his tweet, SRK wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues..”

The Bollywood superstar further said, “Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all…”

Take a look here:

Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me.My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.Thank you for… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday transformed Mumbai’s Bandstand into a sea of excitement as fans from around the globe gathered outside his iconic home, Mannat. Even with Mumbai Police imposing strict crowd-control measures and blocking nearby roads, his admirers found creative ways to make their way to the spot, unwilling to miss their yearly celebration with the superstar. Videos circulating on social media captured hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans taking the seaside route to reach closer to Mannat after police blocked the main road outside. In a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, fans were seen carefully making their way across the rocky Bandstand stretch, balancing on the slippery stones as they inched toward the superstar’s residence.

