রবিবার , ২৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১২ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To John Cena’s Viral ‘Bholi Si Surat’ Video, Says ‘Sending You My Latest…’

ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৫, ২০২৪ ৭:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan john cena bholi si surat 2024 02 7752e268505c285d6b9bd8c047f25a9b


Shah Rukh Khan reacts to viral John Cena video.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to viral John Cena video.

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to John Cena’s viral video of him singing ‘Bholi Si Surat’ song.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity extends well beyond India, reaching across borders, including catching the attention of WWE superstar John Cena. A recent video of John Cena singing Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Bholi Si Surat from the Bollywood classic Dil To Pagal Hai has sparked a frenzy on social media, quickly going viral. The video, that was shared on Instagram by a fan page Team Shah Rukh Khan, features John Cena passionately singing the song. Now King Khan has finally reacted to the same.

Taking to his X(formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan reposted the video along with a sweet note. He wrote, “Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha.”

Take a look:

After the video went viral, Cena has also dropped a photo of Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram. The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that pretty much explains why he does what he does. It reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.” He shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan striking his now-iconic arms-outstretched pose leading fans into believing he’s a big fan of King Khan.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Laushal and others. The film was hit at the box office. Speaking to Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh spoke about his next project and said, “I think I’ll start one in March-April now. Like I’ve been attempting now to do a film which is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.” This has created a lot of excitement among Shah Rukh’s fans.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

