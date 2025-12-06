Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Couldn’t Make It To Kajol’s Chat Show Two Much, Says ‘I Have Seen All Episodes’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 08:14 IST

Shah Rukh Khan says he felt really bad for missing Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show ‘Two Much’. Here’s why he couldn’t make it!

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show ‘Two Much’ featured a number of Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and many others. Fans hoped to see Shah Rukh Khan on the show, but he couldn’t make it. Now, he has finally spoken about his absence from the show. He said that he would have loved to join Kajol and Twinkle on the show, but he was doing a film (King), and was also injured at the time. He apologised to Kajol and Twinkle, and expressed his regret over being unable to join them.

In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Shah Rukh Khan was asked why he didn’t make it to Kajol and Twinkle’s show ‘Two Much’. Kajol was also present during the conversation. SRK replied, “I am doing a film right now so I told her, and I think I was injured too.” Kajol added, “Honestly, it was just the timing of it.” SRK then said that he regretted missing it.

“And I felt really bad. I felt really bad. I would have loved to come on it. But except for the food eating part. There’s so much food to eat! There was so much food. But I am so sorry to you and to Twinkle. I should have been on the show. Just to let you know, I have seen all the episodes. I have been watching. Just my penance that I wasn’t on the show,” said Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the video below!

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan recently reunited with his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) co-star Kajol in London’s Leicester Square to unveil a bronze statue commemorating the 30th anniversary of the iconic film. Several pictures and videos of SRK and Kajol unveiling the DDLJ statue went viral on social media. They were also joined by Kajol’s children Yug and Nysa Devgan.

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a note on social media, expressing his delight over the unveiling of the statue in London. He mentioned that it is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square Sculpture Trail in Leicester Square.

“Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”, he wrote.

