রবিবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Seemingly Teases Jawan 2 After Stellar Box Office Opening: ‘Visa Ka Hi Wait…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 10 1


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: September 10, 2023, 11:05 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hit theatres on September 7. (Image: News18)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan released on September 7 and it featured an Easter Egg for a possible sequel.

Shah Rukh Khan seemingly teased Jawan 2 with his latest post on X (previously known as Twitter). The superstar, who is riding on the success of Jawan, was interacting with fans regarding the film when he appeared to tease the sequel. On Saturday, SRK was replying to several fans when one of them mentioned Vijay Sethupathi. The fan, referring to the film’s ‘deal or no deal’ scene, said that SRK should have agreed to a deal with Vijay because the fan likes the Tamil star.

“Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe.. I am a big vijay sethupathi sir fan ! @iamsrk,” the fan wrote. Shah Rukh replied to the fan that he is a fan of Vijay Sethupathi as well and eventually, appeared to tease Jawan 2. “I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!! (I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… But you took Kaali’s black money and now see others also got money from Swiss banks… Just waiting for the visa. Ha ha!!!),” SRK wrote.

For those who have watched the film, the end credits scene featured a possible opening for Jawan 2. Although Shah Rukh has not confirmed the details, fans believe Azad and Vikram Rathore could return for Jawan 2.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, along with co-producer Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Jawan has set box office on fire. The film has entered the Rs 300 crore mark in just three days. According to trade expert Manobala V, Jawan has collected Rs 350 crore worldwide. Jawan collected a gross collection of Rs 73.76 crore in Hindi, Rs 5.34 crore in Tamil, and Rs 3.74 crore in Telugu, resulting in Rs 82.84 crore collection in India.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More





Source link

untitled design 10 1
Shah Rukh Khan Seemingly Teases Jawan 2 After Stellar Box Office Opening: ‘Visa Ka Hi Wait…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

