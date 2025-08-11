Shah Rukh Khan Shot Pardes Song Amid Gauri Khan’s Pregnancy Complications: ‘He Said He Can’t Extend’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 11, 2025, 08:13 IST

Shah Rukh Khan hurried to Delhi due to family emergency during Yeh Dil Deewana shoot, director Subhash Ghai reveals.

Shah Rukh Khan was on Pardes set filming Yeh Dil Deewana when wife Gauri Khan was pregnant.

During the filming of Pardes in 1997, Shah Rukh Khan faced an unexpected personal crisis. His wife, Gauri Khan, was dealing with pregnancy complications, which forced SRK to urgently return to Delhi. Yet, even under pressure, Shah Rukh managed to complete the close-up shots for the iconic song Yeh Dil Deewana in just two hours before leaving.

Director Subhash Ghai shared these behind-the-scenes details in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. He revealed that the song was one of the last sequences to be filmed, with only two days remaining on the schedule. Shah Rukh was cooperative throughout the shoot but had to cut short his time due to his wife’s condition. “We kept this song for the last. We had two days left. Shah Rukh Khan was cooperative throughout the movie but towards the end, he had to leave two days before because I think Gauri was probably pregnant. He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another 2-3 days,” Ghai said. The first day of shooting the song took place in Los Angeles. Shah Rukh had to leave the very next day, so Ghai asked him to come early.

“I asked him to come at 7 in the morning and the car was ready and I asked him to just give three close-up shots. I picturised the song in 2 hours that morning,” the director recalled. The rest of the scenes, including the car driving shots across various locations, were filmed with a body double. This allowed the entire song to be completed without delay.

Pardes was released in August 1997, just a few months before Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their first son, Aryan, in November. The song Yeh Dil Deewana became an instant hit and marked the start of a long partnership between Shah Rukh Khan and singer Sonu Nigam, who went on to lend his voice to many of the actor’s biggest hits.

