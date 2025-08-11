Advertise here
সোমবার , ১১ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ২৭শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Shot Pardes Song Amid Gauri Khan’s Pregnancy Complications: ‘He Said He Can’t Extend’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১১, ২০২৫ ৮:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Shah Rukh Khan Shot Pardes Song Amid Gauri Khan’s Pregnancy Complications: ‘He Said He Can’t Extend’ | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan hurried to Delhi due to family emergency during Yeh Dil Deewana shoot, director Subhash Ghai reveals.

font
Shah Rukh Khan was on Pardes set filming Yeh Dil Deewana when wife Gauri Khan was pregnant.

Shah Rukh Khan was on Pardes set filming Yeh Dil Deewana when wife Gauri Khan was pregnant.

During the filming of Pardes in 1997, Shah Rukh Khan faced an unexpected personal crisis. His wife, Gauri Khan, was dealing with pregnancy complications, which forced SRK to urgently return to Delhi. Yet, even under pressure, Shah Rukh managed to complete the close-up shots for the iconic song Yeh Dil Deewana in just two hours before leaving.

Director Subhash Ghai shared these behind-the-scenes details in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. He revealed that the song was one of the last sequences to be filmed, with only two days remaining on the schedule. Shah Rukh was cooperative throughout the shoot but had to cut short his time due to his wife’s condition. “We kept this song for the last. We had two days left. Shah Rukh Khan was cooperative throughout the movie but towards the end, he had to leave two days before because I think Gauri was probably pregnant. He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another 2-3 days,” Ghai said. The first day of shooting the song took place in Los Angeles. Shah Rukh had to leave the very next day, so Ghai asked him to come early.

“I asked him to come at 7 in the morning and the car was ready and I asked him to just give three close-up shots. I picturised the song in 2 hours that morning,” the director recalled. The rest of the scenes, including the car driving shots across various locations, were filmed with a body double. This allowed the entire song to be completed without delay.

Pardes was released in August 1997, just a few months before Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their first son, Aryan, in November. The song Yeh Dil Deewana became an instant hit and marked the start of a long partnership between Shah Rukh Khan and singer Sonu Nigam, who went on to lend his voice to many of the actor’s biggest hits.

About Pardes

Shah Rukh Khan National Award

authorimg

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Shot Pardes Song Amid Gauri Khan’s Pregnancy Complications: ‘He Said He Can’t Extend’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Shah Rukh Khan Shot Pardes Song Amid Gauri Khan’s Pregnancy Complications: ‘He Said He Can’t Extend’ | Bollywood News
Shah Rukh Khan Shot Pardes Song Amid Gauri Khan’s Pregnancy Complications: ‘He Said He Can’t Extend’ | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Numerology Predictions Today 11 August 2025 কেমন যাবে আপনার ১১ অগাস্ট দিনটি? সংখ্যাতত্ত্ব অনুযায়ী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা Numerology Predictions Today 11 August 2025 Check Your Daily Forecast for Numbers 1 to 9 Chirag Daruwalla Pens Column know What the Day Holds for You | জ্যোতিষকাহন
Numerology Predictions Today 11 August 2025 কেমন যাবে আপনার ১১ অগাস্ট দিনটি? সংখ্যাতত্ত্ব অনুযায়ী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা Numerology Predictions Today 11 August 2025 Check Your Daily Forecast for Numbers 1 to 9 Chirag Daruwalla Pens Column know What the Day Holds for You | জ্যোতিষকাহন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ajker Rashifal, 11 August, 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: রাশিফল ১১ অগাস্ট, ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা | জ্যোতিষকাহন
Ajker Rashifal, 11 August, 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: রাশিফল ১১ অগাস্ট, ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা | জ্যোতিষকাহন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘ভারত সিন্ধুতে বাঁধ নির্মাণ শেষ করলেই ১০টি মিসাইল মারব’
‘ভারত সিন্ধুতে বাঁধ নির্মাণ শেষ করলেই ১০টি মিসাইল মারব’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
কুর্দিদের উপর বিমান হামলা চালিয়েছে ইরান, নিহত ৭

কুর্দিদের উপর বিমান হামলা চালিয়েছে ইরান, নিহত ৭

 Prabhas’ Look From Project K Out, Rajasekhar-Jeevitha Sentenced To Jail Time In Allu Aravind Defamation Case

Prabhas’ Look From Project K Out, Rajasekhar-Jeevitha Sentenced To Jail Time In Allu Aravind Defamation Case

 লেনদেনের শীর্ষে জেএমআই হসপিটাল – Corporate Sangbad

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে জেএমআই হসপিটাল – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘আওয়ামী লীগ জনগণকে প্রতিপক্ষ মনে করে’

‘আওয়ামী লীগ জনগণকে প্রতিপক্ষ মনে করে’

 Roger Binny distances himself from statement made by 1983 World Cup-winning team on wrestlers’ protest | More sports News

Roger Binny distances himself from statement made by 1983 World Cup-winning team on wrestlers’ protest | More sports News

 ‘নির্বাচনে আশা নেই জেনেই বিদেশিদের পদলেহনে বিএনপি’

‘নির্বাচনে আশা নেই জেনেই বিদেশিদের পদলেহনে বিএনপি’

 বিয়ের আসরে খেতে বসেছিলেন অতিথিরা, এসে গেল বিরাট 'বাক্স'! খাবারের বদলে যা বেরল…!

বিয়ের আসরে খেতে বসেছিলেন অতিথিরা, এসে গেল বিরাট 'বাক্স'! খাবারের বদলে যা বেরল…!

 Brazil’s Bolsonaro Gives Govt’s ‘Soul’ To Centrist Bloc

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Gives Govt’s ‘Soul’ To Centrist Bloc

 কক্সবাজারের আন্তর্জাতিক দুর্যোগ প্রশমন দিবস – ২০২৪ পালিত

কক্সবাজারের আন্তর্জাতিক দুর্যোগ প্রশমন দিবস – ২০২৪ পালিত

 সহজ পদ্ধতিতে বাড়িতেই বানান অ্যান্টি- এজিং ক্রিম!– News18 Bengali

সহজ পদ্ধতিতে বাড়িতেই বানান অ্যান্টি- এজিং ক্রিম!– News18 Bengali
Advertise here