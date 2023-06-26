সোমবার , ২৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ১২ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan To Star in Her Theatrical Debut, Siddharth Anand To Co-produce: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৬, ২০২৩ ৩:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan suhana khan


Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to star in a movie together?

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to star in a movie together?

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will be starring together in a film, a new report claimed. Get all deets here.

After working with Aryan Khan on his directorial ad debut, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly going to star in a feature film with his daughter Suhana Khan. As per a new report, SRK is teaming up with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for a new film. Not only will Shah Rukh be seen in the movie, it is reported that he is also co-producing the film.

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that while Siddharth is on board as a co-producer, the project is yet to narrow down on a director to helm the project. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film. The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors,” a source said.

The project is reported going to star Suhana Khan in the lead while Shah Rukh will be seen in an extended appearance, much like his role in Dear Zindagi. If all goes well, this will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut project. “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity.”

It is said that this film is only one of the many projects they plan on collaborating as co-producers. “The yet untitled film is touted to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer,” the insider said. It would be interesting to see what Shah Rukh has up his sleeves.

Meanwhile, the superstar will be seen in Jawan set to release in September. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Suhana Khan will be seen making her Bollywood acting debut in The Archies. The film is set to release on Netflix.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS01 1
মুরব্বি দেশে গণতন্ত্র মানবাধিকার আছে কি— প্রশ্ন স্বপনের
বাংলাদেশ
1687770243 photo
Barcelona sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer after Manchester City exit | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 7 73
অর্থকষ্ট ভুলে সুখেশান্তিতে থাকতে চান? বাড়িতে মানুন এই সহজ বাস্তু টিপস!vastu tips to be followed at home to be happy – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shah rukh khan suhana khan
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan To Star in Her Theatrical Debut, Siddharth Anand To Co-produce: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
salman jacqueline

When Salman Khan Urged Jacqueline Fernandez to Try Farming in Panvel, Called Her Foolish for Running on Treadmill

 wm turkey syriaearthquake1

তুরস্ক-সিরিয়ায় ভূমিকম্পে মৃতের সংখ্যা ৫ হাজার ছাড়িয়েছে

 952 20230609094326

ধানমন্ডি থানায় নতুন ওসি

 1627705087 jk

Known for Harry Potter Books, Here’s a Look at Some of Her Other Works

 1624794813 disha

Disha Patani Looks Bewitching in White Bikini, See Pic

 IMG 20220211 WA0002

নাগরপুরে জেলা ক্রীড়া অফিস কর্তৃক আয়োজিত ক্রিকেট ফাইনাল খেলা অনুষ্ঠিত।

 IMG 20230416 WA0036

নাগরপুরে আ.লীগ নেতা কাজী বুলবুলের সাথে জাতীয় সাংবাদিক সংস্থার মতবিনিময়

 image 193799 1646042192bdjournal

মঙ্গলবার ডিএসই সূচক বাড়লেও কমেছে লেনদেন

 amazon 1

আসছে Amazon Great Indian Festival সেল, স্মার্টফোন, ল্যাপটপ এবং আরও অনেক কিছুতে পাবেন ছাড়

 a1 2

বদলে যাচ্ছে মধ্যবিত্তের চার চাকার স্বপ্ন পূরণ করা অল্টো! আসছে নতুন রূপে