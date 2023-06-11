Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans As He Shows Up Outside Mannat; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt No Longer In Baiju Bawra?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan shattered records at the box office. After an extended dry spell that Hindi cinema had gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film soaring over the firmament at the box office, SRK ushered in a huge blockbuster post Covid-19 pandemic that also featured Salman Khan in a cameo. As Pathaan gears up for its television premiere, his devout fans assembled in front of Mannat to celebrate. But the highlight of the day was when King Khan himself appeared and surprised the fans.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans As He Shows Up Outside Mannat, Celebrations Unfold At The Iconic Gate

A while back, a report claimed that actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been roped in as the leads in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Baiju Bawra. Speculatively, the magnum opus was all set to go on floors in early 2024 after Sanjay wraps up the shoot of his Netflix show, Heeramandi, in December this year.

For More: Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt No Longer In SLB Film? Here’s What We Know | Exclusive

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now engaged. The couple hosted their engagement ceremony on Friday evening and have now shared first pictures from the same. Taking to Instagram, Varun and Lavanya shared photos in which they posed together and gave a glimpse at their engagement rings.

For More: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Share 1st Engagement Photos, Mega Star Says ‘Found My Lav’

A fairytale union awaits as Karan Deol, the grandson of the iconic Dharmendra, is set to embark on a journey of eternal bliss with Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of filmmaking maestro Bimal Roy. The stage is set for a mesmerising celebration as this power couple will reportedly exchange vows on June 18, surrounded by family and friends. The wedding festivities begin today, June 10, at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence.

For More: Dharmendra’s Grandson Karan Deol Set To Marry Drisha Acharya On June 18: Reports

Vin Diesel has a knack of making franchise films with his ‘family’ of actors and while Deepika Padukone boarded the Hollywood train with her role as Serena Unger in 2017 film XXX: Return of The Xander Cage, the Fast X actor seem to be missing Deepika Padukone this weekend. In his recent Instagram post, Vin gave a shoutout to Deepika and thanked her for bringing him to India.

For More: Vin Diesel Drops Special Post For Deepika Padukone; Fans Wonder If A New Movie Is In Order