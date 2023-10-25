Shah Rukh Khan To Make a Comeback On Koffee With Karan In Season 8? Karan Johar Reveals

Karan Johar is coming back with his most popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. The promo is already out and fans are excited to know that the first celebrities to grace are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. But there is bad news for them as Shah Rukh Khan will not be making any appearance on the show this season. It was confirmed by none other than host Karan Johar himself.

During an exclusive conversation at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Karan Johar confirmed that SRK won’t be making an appearance in the new season. “With all due respect, he is there but I don’t think he wants to be in the forefront and speak. I think he deserves his silence. As fans and filmmakers, we should give him that,” said Karan explaining the absence of King Khan from the show. He also confirmed that he would love to direct SRK and Kajol in a feature film again and is hoping to team up with the King on a feature film soon. Karan also addressed the gender politics in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and informed how Shabana Azmi had pointed out critical aspects taking the film back in the day. Karan also gave an update on the possibility of reuniting with Kartik Aaryan on a feature film.

In the same conversation, he also addressed the question about collaborating with Kartik Aaryan. Karan mentioned that they were supposed to work together on a film, but due to different reasons, it didn’t materialize. He stated, “Kartik and I nearly made a film and then for various reasons it couldn’t happen. But you never say never. And I am sure the future holds something very strong for both of us.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is releasing on December 22. For quite some time now, it has been said that Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s first film with Rajkumari Hirani, will revolve around ‘donkey flight’ – a route used by illegal migrants to move to other countries, especially the US and Canada.

“While the film does deal with the issue of immigration, it isn’t based in Canada or has anything to do with Indians based in Canada. It is a very sensitively made film that deals with a man’s journey of trying to find a better way of life and the various emotions he goes through while doing so,” a source cited by India Today claims. However, News18 Showsha cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report.