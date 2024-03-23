শনিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৯ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Turns Cheerleader at KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Blows Kisses at Fans | Videos

shah rukh khan ipl 2024 03 35be7aa0cfc8329f980162444ea85395


Last Updated: March 23, 2024, 20:34 IST

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at the stadium

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at the stadium

In the viral photo, he was seen blowing kisses to his fans . To note, Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan left all his fans excited as he was spotted watching an Indian Premier League match. Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering the teams. Today, the match is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The photo and video have gone viral on social media.

In the viral photo, he was seen blowing kisses to his fans who were shouting his name. The actor also turned cheerleader. To note, Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR has twice lifted the IPL title. The Jawan actor was seen dressed casuals. He opted for a cream colour sweatshirt and styled his hair in a ponytail. In the video, fans are seen screaming his name.

Watch the video and take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film was hit at the box office. Speaking to Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh spoke about his next project and said, “I think I’ll start one in March-April now. Like I’ve been attempting now to do a film which is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.” This has created a lot of excitement among Shah Rukh’s fans.

Recently, Atlee shared insights into his future projects, igniting curiosity among fans about the potential Jawan sequel. “I am not sure about it. But I will write something, I will surprise. Every film had a chance of coming up with a sequel but I always surprise the audience with more, different content. So, I will come up with something. Let’s see,” Atlee told ABP.

When questioned about the possibility of teaming up with SRK again, the director-producer expressed, “Of course, there is no denial. We will work together. When, how, what, it’s all with Shah Rukh sir.” Atlee further praised SRK as the most fun and emotionally driven person to work with. He also commended SRK’s punctuality and his significant involvement in the filmmaking process.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

