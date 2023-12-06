বুধবার , ৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২১শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Dunki Trailer; Amitabh Bachchan And Family Arrive For The Archies Red Carpet Premiere

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৬, ২০২৩ ৬:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 12 05t221557.632 2023 12 ee55a48d0d84a728170318b6ddad4bbe


Last Updated: December 05, 2023, 22:17 IST

From Shah Rukh Khan releasing Dunki trailer to Amitabh Bachchan arriving for his grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies screening, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

After delivering two massive blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans for the third time this year with his upcoming movie Dunki. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, the makers have finally dropped the trailer, leaving all even more excited. The trailer offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

For More : Dunki Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Promise an Emotional End to 2023; Watch

On Tuesday, December 5, a big event unfolded in Mumbai! Agastya Nanda, the grandson of the iconic Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan, stepped into the spotlight in the film industry, marking his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Bachchan family, rarely seen together at such events, given their schedules, graced the occasion with their presence, turning it into a truly extraordinary affair.

For More : The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan And Family Turn Up At The Red Carpet To Cheer For Agastya; Pics

CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, who used to play the role of Fredericks in the popular show passed away on Monday (December 4) night. As reported by E-Times, the actor breathed his last at around midnight. His last rites will be held today. Dinesh Phadnis was on ventilator support since December 2. While several media reports suggested that the actor was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, his co-star Dayanand Shetty later clarified that Phadnis did not have a heart attack.

For More : CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away In Mumbai Due To Liver Damage

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running shows. However, for a long time now, fans have been expressing disappointment with it because of Dayaben’s absence. While the makers have promised that the iconic character will be back soon, ‘Boycott TMKOC’ was also trending recently on social media. Following this, many were left wondering if TMKOC would also go off-air soon. However, Asit Kumarr Modi has finally broken silence on the ongoing controversy now.

For More : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Going Off-Air Amid Boycott Trend? Asit Modi Says ‘Due To Certain…’

Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after the city was hit by floods. The Bollywood actor was seen seated in a rescue boat with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood. In the photos going viral, Aamir and Vishnu were seen getting help from the rescue officers. They even posed for a few photos after they were given a safe location to rest.

For More : Aamir Khan Rescued From Chennai Floods, Photos of Him in Rescue Boat With Vishnu Vishal Go Viral

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

