Shah Rukh Khan Wishes ‘Inimitable Legend’ Rajinikanth On His Birthday: ‘Big Hugs From Me…’

On December 12, Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, widely recognised by his stage name Rajinikanth, celebrated his 73rd birthday. Fans and fellow industry colleagues have been conveying their heartfelt birthday wishes to Rajinikanth through various social media platforms. Shah Rukh Khan also joined in to extend his birthday wishes to the iconic actor.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Shah Rukh Khan shared a still from his film Chennai Express where he can be seen offering his gratitude to a life-sized photo of Rajinikanth.

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh Khan extended his birthday wishes. His tweet read, “Here’s wishing the inimitable legend – @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday!Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)…Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!” Check it out here:

Here’s wishing the inimitable legend – @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)… Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!! pic.twitter.com/1mvyMHWrrB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2023

During the release of Jailer, a fan asked Shah Rukh khan on X, if he would watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The actor’s reply won everyone’s heart. He wrote, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his third movie of the year – Dunki. Days ahead of the film’s release, King Khan visited Maa Vaishno Devi’s temple. He was spotted at the holy shrine in the wee hours of Tuesday, December 12. In a video that surfaced on social media, SRK was seen hinding his identity with a pair of black glasses and a hooded jacket of the same colour.