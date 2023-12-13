বুধবার , ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Wishes ‘Inimitable Legend’ Rajinikanth On His Birthday: ‘Big Hugs From Me…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ৭:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

On December 12, Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, widely recognised by his stage name Rajinikanth, celebrated his 73rd birthday.

On December 12, Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, widely recognised by his stage name Rajinikanth, celebrated his 73rd birthday. Fans and fellow industry colleagues have been conveying their heartfelt birthday wishes to Rajinikanth through various social media platforms. Shah Rukh Khan also joined in to extend his birthday wishes to the iconic actor.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Shah Rukh Khan shared a still from his film Chennai Express where he can be seen offering his gratitude to a life-sized photo of Rajinikanth.

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh Khan extended his birthday wishes. His tweet read, “Here’s wishing the inimitable legend – @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday!Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)…Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!” Check it out here:

During the release of Jailer, a fan asked Shah Rukh khan on X, if he would watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The actor’s reply won everyone’s heart. He wrote, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his third movie of the year – Dunki. Days ahead of the film’s release, King Khan visited Maa Vaishno Devi’s temple. He was spotted at the holy shrine in the wee hours of Tuesday, December 12. In a video that surfaced on social media, SRK was seen hinding his identity with a pair of black glasses and a hooded jacket of the same colour.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More





Source link

