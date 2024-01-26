Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki To Have A Special Screening For The UK Government, Know More Here

After receiving rave reviews from fans and critics, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is all set to be screened for the UK government. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has truly touched the hearts of the masses with an immensely engaging story. Evoking the feeling of love, friendship, and love for the homeland, the filmmaker made a place in the hearts of every Indian, not just in the country but also the citizens living abroad. Speculation is rife that the UK parliament might want to watch Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

As per the source, “Since Dunki narrates the story of illegal immigrants who take the Donkey route to enter the cross-borders, the UK government has found it to be a relevant subject in today’s time. The film has received tremendous love from the UK audience, as not only does it talk about an important issue but also highlights the dangerous Dunki route, and hence now the government is also keen to watch the film.

It would again be the next milestone for the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani that his cinema is continuing to find relevance to the audience’s lives. If the UK parliament is keen to watch the film, that means it surely holds great importance for the world to explore the subject the filmmaker wants to bring in front of the audience.

Moreover, Dunki has been immensely loved by audiences of all age groups across the world. The film made its way through action-packed cinemas, and with its heartwarming story, Dunki became the biggest box office success of 2023 for a non-action genre!

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Dunki, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, was released in December last year.