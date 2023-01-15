Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Lifts Him Up in an Unseen Pic From the Sets of Pathaan, Take a Look

With the release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan inching closer, fans can’t keep calm anymore. The Siddharth Anand directorial starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four long years. Fans are keeping no stone unturned to make this a grand event. Now, a photo has surfaced from the sets of the film where King Khan’s fans can be seen lifting him up. And needless to say, SRK, who has always expressed his love for his fans, looked extremely happy.

Sharing the photo, Instagram user Rajvir Ashar wrote, ““Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” ⚡️ JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS ! #10DaysToPathaan “

Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25.

The trailer of Pathaan was shown recently on the Burj Khalifa. The actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram story section to share glimpses from the promotional event, which shows King Khan’s fans cheering for him as the actor grooves to the song Jhomme Jo Pathaan. Not just that, SRK also strikes his signature open-arm pose in front of the largest building after the Pathaan trailer is shown.

Meanwhile, SRK’s largest fan group has announced plans to host the movie’s first-day first-show in more than 200 cities. The fan group also announced the same on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan Universe fan club tweeted, “Pathaan First Day First Show in 200+ cities with most of the cities with multiple first day first shows and more shows post FDFS. DM Join SRK Universe and be a part of the biggest celebration of Pathaan!”

Following Pathaan, King Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

