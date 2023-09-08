Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Fever Grips All; Kusha Kapila Opens Up On Dating Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to shatter all the records at the box office by becoming the biggest Bollywood opener of all time. Jawan has already beaten SRK’s last release Pathaan in advance sales as it has sold more than 14 lakh tickets. Directed by Atlee, the film released worldwide in theatres today.

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila, set to star in Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, opened up on her divorce from Delhi-based Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, handling online trolls, and addressing rumours about dating Arjun Kapoor during the sidelines of the film’s trailer launch. In Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film Sukhee, Kusha Kapila plays a significant role. Speaking with Zoom TV, Kusha shared that she benefits from a strong support system that aids her in coping with online negativity and trolls.

Kangana Ranaut recently heaped praises for Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Jawan. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience in his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) is nothing short of super heroic even in real life.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, once a beloved Hollywood couple, recently broke many hearts when they announced their separation after four years of marriage. After the news came to light, rumours and speculations about the couple have been making rounds on the internet- with new news item about them every day. While fans and followers were shocked by their divorce, it seems that Joe and Sophie’s close family members were not entirely shocked, as the couple had spent most of the summer apart. Further shedding light on their situation, a source revealed, “They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

Imran Khan has been grabbing a lot of attention for his recent Instagram posts. He has been sharing a lot of throwback photos which are from the sets. Fans are loving it and have even expressed their desire to see him back on screen. Amid this, his estranged wife Avantika Malik has shared cryptic posts inviting fans’ reaction.

