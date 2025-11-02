Shah Rukh Khan’s King Look Compared To Brad Pitt’s F1 Costume; Fans Say ‘SRK Wore It First’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 02, 2025, 21:50 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s King teaser sparks debate over his Brad Pitt-inspired costume from F1, with fans defending SRK and celebrating his stylish return in Siddharth Anand’s action film.

After King’s first-look reveal, social media lit up with comparisons between Shah Rukh Khan’s blue-shirt-and-tan-jacket outfit and Brad Pitt’s F1 look.

The internet has found its newest debate — and it stars none other than Shah Rukh Khan. On his 60th birthday, the superstar unveiled the much-awaited title and first look of his upcoming action film King. While fans were thrilled to see SRK in a fierce, silver-haired avatar wielding guns and swagger, one particular costume has become the talk of social media — a blue shirt and tan jacket combination that many say looks eerily similar to Brad Pitt’s outfit in F1.

Internet Spots the Similarity

Within hours of the teaser’s release, side-by-side comparisons of SRK and Brad Pitt began circulating online. The images — one of Brad from a pivotal F1 scene and another of Shah Rukh from King — show both stars sporting the same rugged palette and cinematic confidence.

The resemblance was enough to ignite playful trolling and hot takes. Some netizens called it “a clear inspiration,” while others jokingly dubbed it a “costume copy.” One post read, “Costume designer must have watched F1 the night before joining the sets of #King.”

Fans Rally Behind SRK

But Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were quick to come to his defence, arguing that the similarity was likely intentional — or simply coincidental, “Manifested SRK to look like Brad Pitt in F1 and the universe didn’t even hesitate,” wrote one fan on X.

Another added, “I think this was deliberate — a tribute to Brad Pitt’s look.”

Some fans even turned the tables by sharing stills of Shah Rukh’s 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal, pointing out that he had worn a similar outfit years before, “People are trolling SRK for copying Brad Pitt. Seriously bruh?” one fan wrote.

Others chose to celebrate the parallel, calling it a “cross-cultural style moment” and praising how SRK effortlessly made the look his own.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks another high-octane collaboration between the director and the Bollywood megastar after Pathaan. The film features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

While some fans dissect fashion parallels, most are simply celebrating the return of SRK in full action mode — older, bolder, and, as always, undeniably magnetic.

