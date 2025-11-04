Shah Rukh Khan’s King Look Copied From Brad Pitt’s F1 Film? Siddharth Anand Finally Breaks Silence | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 09:44 IST

Siddharth Anand finally responds after Shah Rukh Khan’s King first look is compared to Brad Pitt’s F1 visuals online, sparking a fresh debate on Bollywood copying Hollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan King first look sparks Brad Pitt comparison online.

The first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s King has barely been out, and the internet is already divided. From excitement over SRK’s intense new avatar to loud whispers that the styling looks too similar to Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film – the conversation has become impossible to ignore. And now, director Siddharth Anand has stepped in with his own response.

As Shah Rukh Khan revealed the first glimpse of his action-packed 2026 release King on his 60th birthday, social media instantly picked up on his rugged style – a blue shirt and tan jacket – and began comparing it with Brad Pitt’s outfit in F1.

Posts online showed side-by-side visuals of the two stars. Some fans argued Bollywood was taking “inspiration”, while others caused a stir by calling it a blatant “copy”. Memes, jokes, and heated threads rolled in for days.

A tweet then questioned why Bollywood faces such constant trolling. It joked, “Funny logic by haters these days. If Bollywood movie has: Fighter Jet – Copy of Top Gun – Ship – Copy of Titanic – Same dress code – Copy of F1 – Orange Dress – Anti-Hindu – Their IQ level is like – buffering since 1947.”

The post placed three images together: Shah Rukh in Jab Harry Met Sejal from 2017, Brad Pitt in his upcoming F1 look, and the viral first look from King.

Siddharth Anand reacted to the comment with laughing emojis and an “okay” gesture, suggesting he was unfazed by the plagiarism allegations.

About King

The first look featured Shah Rukh Khan in a salt-and-pepper look, performing edgy stunts and intense action scenes. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Speaking at a fan meet-and-greet, SRK shared more about the character:

“King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy (Ghosh) ne bohot prem se likha hai. Aur usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logo ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi.”

Alongside Shah Rukh, the star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

King hits cinemas in 2026. Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment revealed the title of their film, ‘KING’, in grand style on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, with an action-packed glimpse unveiled by director Siddharth Anand.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING is set to release in 2026 and promises to be a new SRK experience, with Shah Rukh Khan presented like never before – it is sure to thrill fans across the globe.

The film promises to be a slick, high-octane action entertainer that aims to redefine style, charisma and thrills — and is touted to be Siddharth Anand’s ‘massiest’ film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension.

