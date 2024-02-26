Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Shirtless Photo Will Leave You Gasping For Breath, Fans React To Viral Pic

Shah Rukh Khan truly ruled the year 2023 with his releases, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, breaking several records and creating some new ones too. After a long break, the superstar made a banger return and took the box office by storm. As the fans await the announcement of his next project, the actor took the internet by storm when he shared a shirtless picture of himself on social media.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome picture, in which he can be seen flaunting his washboard abs. In the snap, the actor also sported long hairdo, black sunglasses, rings around his fingers and bracelets. He can be seen holding a glass as he posed with all his swagger. He captioned the post, “All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the #DyavolX next drop??!! @dyavol.x

———Repost• @poojadadlani02 Motivation for fitness and reverse aging he is not getting older he is becoming a classic!! @iamsrk.”

Take a look:

Several celebs and fans were in awe of King Khan’s fitness. Farah Khan wrote, “You should just go shirtless everywhere.” A fan wrote, “shirtless will be the new outfit from now on….” Another one commented, “So hawwtttttttttt I just can’t believe my eyes.” A fan stated, “Dammmm Hard .” Someone else said, “Did the sun just come out , how did it get so hot in the evening?”

Today Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which is considered one of the classic films, has completed 30 years. On this special day, the Pathan actor also took to his social handle to celebrate it.

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all.” He reposted a small video shared by his production banner Red Chilies Entertainment on X. “30 years have flown by, yet ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ remains an eternal favourite, much loved and remembered even now! No matter what era we are in, it’s always ‘haan’ to watch this movie anytime over and over again,” the caption read.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki which also starred Taapsee Pannu. The film was hit at the box office. Speaking to Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh spoke about his next project and said, “I think I’ll start one in March-April now. Like I’ve been attempting now to do a film which is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.” This has created a lot of excitement among Shah Rukh’s fans.