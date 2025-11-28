শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseerudin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh Bring Back Old-School Romance | Bollywood News Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News Shah Rukh, Salman, Aishwarya Attend Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him | Hollywood News ‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News A multi-layered problem: Why no Indians qualified for 2026 Candidates via Chess World Cup in Goa | Chess News Deterring Digital Doppelgangers: Delhi HC Protects Ajay Devgn’s Personality Rights Against Deepfakes & Misuse | Movies News ফুলের তোড়া পাঠালেন পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী নির্ধারিত সময়ে জকসু চায় ‘ঐক্যবদ্ধ নির্ভীক জবিয়ান’
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aishwarya Attend Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Shah Rukh, Salman, Aishwarya Attend Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseerudin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh Bring Back Old-School Romance | Bollywood News

Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseerudin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh Bring Back Old-School Romance | Bollywood News

Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him | Hollywood News

Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him | Hollywood News

Deterring Digital Doppelgangers: Delhi HC Protects Ajay Devgn’s Personality Rights Against Deepfakes & Misuse | Movies News

Deterring Digital Doppelgangers: Delhi HC Protects Ajay Devgn’s Personality Rights Against Deepfakes & Misuse | Movies News

ফুলের তোড়া পাঠালেন পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

ফুলের তোড়া পাঠালেন পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

বান্দরবানে নির্যাতিত ৭৫০ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীকে সম্মাননা

বান্দরবানে নির্যাতিত ৭৫০ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীকে সম্মাননা

বান্দরবানে নির্যাতিত ৭৫০ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীকে সম্মাননা

বান্দরবানে নির্যাতিত ৭৫০ বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীকে সম্মাননা

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST