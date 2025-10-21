Shaheer Sheikh Drops Unseen Wedding Pics with Ruchikaa Kapoor After 5 Years, Fans Can’t Keep Calm | Television News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 10:05 IST

Shaheer Sheikh has surprised fans by sharing unseen photos from his wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor. He also shared adorable pictures with their kids Anaya and Kudrat.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, known for keeping his personal life low-key, surprised fans this Diwali by sharing some never-before-seen photos from his wedding with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020. When the couple tied the knot five years ago, they only posted pictures from their court marriage, leading many to assume the couple had skipped a traditional celebration. However, pictures that have now been shared by Shaheer reveal that they celebrated their marriage in two distinct styles, honouring their cultural backgrounds! Apart from this, Shaheer also shared some adorable photos with their kids Anaya and Kudrat.

On Monday, Shaheer Sheikh celebrated 5 years of marital bliss with Ruchikaa Kapoor. To mark the special occasion, he posted a reel, consisting of several unseen moments from their wedding celebration. The photos reveal that they had two ceremonies. One photo offers a glimpse of a South Indian-style wedding, while another reflects a traditional Muslim ceremony. The pictures left fabs overjoyed, and fans called it the best Diwali gift, expressing their joy over Shaheer sharing the pictures after five years! “Light and laughter, this Diwali and always #HappyDeepawali #tumtak #5years,” Shaheer wrote in the caption.

Fans React

Needless to say, the photos have now gone viral on social media. While one fan commented, “We are getting SHAHEER SHEIKH’S WEDDING PICTURES literally after 5 years of his marriage Ahh I prayed for time like this. Best diwali wish ever,” another one wrote, “And all this while I thought they only had court marriage and no other celebration so no pictures!!” A third comment read, “I had always wished for these pictures, but I never thought that he would share them. Finally, he has shared some photos,” while another fan wrote, “OMG, Shaheer finally decided to show up his wedding pics.”

About Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor

After dating for almost two years, Shaheer Sheikh married Ruchikaa Kapoor in October 2020. Back then, photos from their court marriage had gone viral on social media. Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaokar, who was Shaheer’s co-star in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, attended the wedding.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa welcomed their first child, baby girl Anaya, in September 2021. They welcomed their second daughter Kudrat in September 2023.

