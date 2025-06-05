Shahid Kapoor Calls Mira ‘Jaanu’ At Airport, Fans React As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Last Updated: June 05, 2025, 20:34 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s cute airport banter goes viral

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s cute airport banter has gone viral on social media. They have always given fans a dose of adorable couple moments, and this time, during a candid airport spotting, Shahid can be seen lovingly calling out to Mira ‘Jaanu’. The couple was spotted coming out of the airport and walking towards their car.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Shahid and Mira walking when suddenly actor could not find his wife. He called her ‘Where are you Jaanu”? This cure conversation got captured on camera. As soon as the video went viral, fans reacted and called them beautiful couple. Many even dropped heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva. The film, which released in theatres on January 31, also starred Pooja Hegde, Pravessh Rana, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait.

Up next, he is gearing up for the period drama Arjun Ustara. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the highly anticipated film features Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of 1990s Mumbai, this film is described as an action-packed love story.

However, reportedly Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for Cocktail 2 in August. Pinkvilla has reported mentioning that the makers are eyeing for 2026 release. However, nothing has been made official till now. Pinkvilla has quoted sources saying, “Cocktail 2 will go on the floors in August 2025. The movie will be shot in India and exotic locations of Europe, with a plan to wrap it around January 2026. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have been joined by Rashmika Mandanna as the parallel lead, completing the trio. Apart from the three leading actors, the movie will have a big ensemble cast of supporting actors, for which the casting is underway.” Cocktail 2 will also be directed by Homi Adajania.

The 2012 film Cocktail marked Diana Penty’s acting debut. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Deepika and Diana, the film also featured Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda, Tina Desai, Manoj Pahwa and others.

