Shahid Kapoor Gets ANGRY At Paps After Kids’ School Event, Says ‘Bachcho Ke Saath…’; Watch Video

The biggest names in Bollywood gathered at their kids’ school recently for a two-day annual function. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were proud parents as they showed up for their kids – Misha and Zain – at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. However, after the event, Shahid Kapoor got angry at the paparazzi for repeatedly taking photos in the presence of his kids.

Shahid could be heard saying in a video, “Bachcho ke saath mat kiya karo. 250 crore (photos) toh le chuke ho (Don’t take photos of the kids. You have already taken 250 crore photos).” Shahid then shot an angry look at the photographers before walking away with Mira.

For the unversed, from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya to Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi; and from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur, all kids attend the same school.

The the annual day event held at the school recently, the next-gen star kids showcased their acting prowess by starring in a musical. Aaradhya Bachchan was one of the leads of the play and stole the show with her talent. Multiple videos of her acting went viral on the internet.

AbRam also copied his father Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose in a sweet moment. He was also seen dancing with Aaradhya to Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi song. Aaradhya also held AbRam close and gave him a sweet hug in a heartwarming moment.

Shah Rukh Khan showed up with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan to cheer for AbRam. To extend their support for Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda also showed up along with Aishwarya and Abhishek. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen proudly recording Taimur’s performance as Karan Johar cheered for his twins.