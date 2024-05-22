Shahid Kapoor Gets Nostalgic, Wishes Luck To Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan For Ishq Vishk Rebound

The song ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’ from the much-awaited Ishq Vishk Rebound instantly resonated with audiences upon its recent release on Tuesday. Just like everyone else, the Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal starrer song has left Shahid Kapoor also excited and nostalgic.

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories and shared a poster of the song. He penned down an emotional note as he also sent wishes to the new Ishq Vishk gang. “21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special,” he wrote. Check it out here:

The song, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, is composed by Rochak Kohli whereas the lyrics have been written by Gurpreet Saini. It is sung by Sonu Nigam with Nikita Gandhi featuring Mellow D. As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hook step previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second film in the franchise which was started by Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Ishq Vishk’ in 2003. During the song launch event on Tuesday, Rohit Saraf told News18 Showsha exclusively he isn’t affected by the pressure that comes with the role. He also clarified that his movie is not the remake or sequel of Shahid Kapoor starrer.

“More than pressure, there’s a lot of gratitude. Because I feel like this is an opportunity not many people get and I don’t want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself. Sab itna aapass mein pressure bolte rehte hai, I feel like I should start taking pressure because in all honesty, abhi tak I wasn’t taking any; it’s not like a remake of the first Ishq Vishk, it’s not a sequel of the first Ishq Vishk. The only thing that is common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. It’s a new story altogether. It’s a love story about Gen Z, what they go through, and it is kinda exciting,” he said.

Furthermore, asked if he has had the chance to speak with Shahid Kapoor, Rohit added, “I actually haven’t had the chance to speak with Shahid. But I would love to. So, if Shahid Sir, if you are watching this, I’m gonna wait for the day, I get to speak with you, because I just wanna say thank you.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan. Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal also play titular roles in the film. The film’s story revolves around modern love, relationships, and friendships. It will hit theatres on June 21, 2024.