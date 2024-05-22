বুধবার , ২২ মে ২০২৪ | ৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shahid Kapoor Gets Nostalgic, Wishes Luck To Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan For Ishq Vishk Rebound

মে ২২, ২০২৪ ৪:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
shahid kapoor ishq vishk 2024 05 2f0c8f9b52e194437fd1d61eb3bdd0f6


Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit theatres on June 21, 2024.

Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit theatres on June 21, 2024.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second film in the franchise which was started by Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Ishq Vishk’ in 2003.

The song ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’ from the much-awaited Ishq Vishk Rebound instantly resonated with audiences upon its recent release on Tuesday. Just like everyone else, the Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal starrer song has left Shahid Kapoor also excited and nostalgic.

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories and shared a poster of the song. He penned down an emotional note as he also sent wishes to the new Ishq Vishk gang. “21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special,” he wrote. Check it out here:

whatsapp image 2024 05 22 at 3.48.50 pm 2024 05 7c49a681719d1b31e9b27865beefcd4c
(Screengrab of Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story)

The song, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, is composed by Rochak Kohli whereas the lyrics have been written by Gurpreet Saini. It is sung by Sonu Nigam with Nikita Gandhi featuring Mellow D. As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hook step previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second film in the franchise which was started by Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Ishq Vishk’ in 2003. During the song launch event on Tuesday, Rohit Saraf told News18 Showsha exclusively he isn’t affected by the pressure that comes with the role. He also clarified that his movie is not the remake or sequel of Shahid Kapoor starrer.

“More than pressure, there’s a lot of gratitude. Because I feel like this is an opportunity not many people get and I don’t want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself. Sab itna aapass mein pressure bolte rehte hai, I feel like I should start taking pressure because in all honesty, abhi tak I wasn’t taking any; it’s not like a remake of the first Ishq Vishk, it’s not a sequel of the first Ishq Vishk. The only thing that is common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. It’s a new story altogether. It’s a love story about Gen Z, what they go through, and it is kinda exciting,” he said.

Furthermore, asked if he has had the chance to speak with Shahid Kapoor, Rohit added, “I actually haven’t had the chance to speak with Shahid. But I would love to. So, if Shahid Sir, if you are watching this, I’m gonna wait for the day, I get to speak with you, because I just wanna say thank you.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan. Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal also play titular roles in the film. The film’s story revolves around modern love, relationships, and friendships. It will hit theatres on June 21, 2024.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

CTG Election Clash Photo 02 21 05 2024
২ প্রার্থীর সমর্থকদের সংঘর্ষে ভোটকেন্দ্র রণক্ষেত্র, আহত ৪
1716375345 photo
After threat to Virat Kohli and RCB’s security, team cancelled practice and press conference ahead of IPL Eliminator: Report | Cricket News
shahid kapoor ishq vishk 2024 05 2f0c8f9b52e194437fd1d61eb3bdd0f6
Shahid Kapoor Gets Nostalgic, Wishes Luck To Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan For Ishq Vishk Rebound
raisi 2
তেহরানে রাইসির জানাজায় অংশ নিতে মানুষের ঢল
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
