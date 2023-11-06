সোমবার , ৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২১শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shahid Kapoor Holds Wife Mira Rajput Close As They Kick Off Diwali In Style; See Photos

fotojet 2023 11 06t203645.705 2023 11 b3dd26ee2d52b18d043a6dffd64cf397


Last Updated: November 06, 2023, 20:38 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor dish out major couple goals.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor dish out major couple goals.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the nuptial knot in an arranged marriage setup on July 17, 2015.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stand as one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the limelight. Their chemistry never fails to make fans swoon, and they consistently set relationship goals with their public appearances. As they kick start the festival of lights, Mira recently dropped a bundle of photos, dishing out major couple goals.

Sharing the photos, Mira wrote, ‘Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha ‘. Mira and Shahid donned their brightest smiles as they hugged each other. While Shahid looked elegant in an embroidered Kurta, Mira sizzled in a sequin black saree.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the nuptial knot in an arranged marriage setup on July 17, 2015. They embraced parenthood a year later by welcoming their firstborn — daughter Misha Kapoor. The couple’s second child — son Zain was born in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput has also been instrumental in helping Shahid Kapoor make crucial career decisions. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor revealed that it was Mira who convinced him to do Kabir Singh. Shahid recalled that he and Mira were sitting and watching Arjun Reddy because the directors intended to remake it in Hindi and wanted to know whether Shahid was interested. Shahid expressed that he found it to be a “damn cool movie.” However, he was initially reluctant since remakes weren’t particularly popular at the time.

But, Shahid mentioned that his wife looked at him for five minutes and later said “just shut up and do it. It’s the perfect film for you.” He added that Mira explained, “‘People love to see you in love stories. People love to see you in messed-up characters, this has both, just do it. Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself. I guess it was good that I did Kabir Singh.” Kabir Singh was released in 2019 and also starred Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an untitled romantic comedy, helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. He will be sharing screen space opposite Kriti Sanon. Although the film, touted to be An Impossible Love Story, was scheduled to release in December this year, sources claim that the film will now hit the big screens in 2024, during Valentine’s week.

Aditi Giri

