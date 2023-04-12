বুধবার , ১২ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shahid Kapoor Looks Fiery in the First Poster of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy, Teaser to Drop Soon

shahid kapoor 1


Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 18:34 IST

Shahid Kapoor's first look for Bloody Daddy
Shahid Kapoor’s first look for Bloody Daddy

On Wednesday evening, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share his first look from Bloody Daddy and also announce that the teaser will drop soon.

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll lately. Following his OTT debut Farzi, which fetched him a lot of appreciation from critics and fans alike, the actor dropped the poster of his new film with Kriti Sanon. Now, the Bollywood actor has unveiled his look for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film Bloody Daddy and it has raised curiosity in his fans even more. On Wednesday evening, the Farzi actor took to Instagram to share the poster and also announce that the teaser will drop soon. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a suit with blood stains visible on it. He strikes an intense pose for the camera with a cut on his nose.

Sharing it, he wrote, “Teaser dropping BLOODY soon.”

Take a look:

The film is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blanche or Sleepless Night (translated into English) and will be released on Netflix.

Back in 2021, the director took to social media to share a photo with Shahid as they began shooting for the project. The film will be altered a bit from the original French film, keeping the Indian background in place. It will primarily trace one day in the character’s life. In the film, Shahid will be playing the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a drug lord.

Reports were doing the rounds that Bhumi Pednekar was approached to play the role of Shahid’s wife in the film, which she rejected.

Meanwhile, Shahid recently also unveiled the poster of his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon. This marked the first collaboration of the actors. Reportedly, the untitled film will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Farzi. The actor made his OTT debut with the Raj and DK series which also starred Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

srijita
Srijita Sen

Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s BollywooRead More



