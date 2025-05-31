Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput And Rekha In One Frame – A Pure Magical Moment

Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 12:13 IST

Shahid Kapoor patiently waited for wife Mira Rajput as she escorted Rekha to the stage during the launch event of her wellness brand, Dhun.

Shahid and Mira posed with Rekha during the launch event. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As Mira Rajput stepped into the world of wellness entrepreneurship with her centre Dhun, Shahid Kapoor made sure to encourage her. The actor attended the launch event of the wellness brand in Mumbai on Friday alongside his family members. Rekha, too, marked her presence adding ethereal glam to the event. In a moment worth all our attention, the trio posed together with vibrant smiles on their faces. Do not miss how Mira pulled her husband closer amid the posing session.

A video emerged online also showcases Shahid Kapoor patiently waiting for wife Mira Rajput as she escorted Rekha to the stage during the event. In an off-shoulder white maxi dress, Mira channelled vintage charm for the launch day whereas Shahid looked sharp in a black shirt and matching trousers. Rekha, on the other hand, wore a stunning soft lavender silk saree with her signature glam makeup to elevate the overall look.

Shahid Kapoor, earlier in a chat, admitted that he is a proud husband. Reflecting on her decision to have kids before chasing her career, the actor told The Indian Express, “I think Mira has her own personality and I have mine. Definitely, she has begun to do a lot of things lately. She had made a very strong decision of first having her kids and then chasing her career. And I think that has worked in her favour.”

Expressing his pride, the actor continued, “Now our kids are much older and she has a lot of time for herself. She is building on things and she did what she thought she wanted to do as a mother and she dedicated her time. Now, she can slowly feel free and do things she wants to do. I feel proud and rooting for her.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The duo met each other through an arranged marriage setup. Together, they are parents to two adorable kids – Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ action thriller Deva. Released earlier this year, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist. Looking ahead, Shahid is set to portray the lead role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled film. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda and Vikrant Massey.

Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published: