বুধবার , ২৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Shahid Kapoor On The Pahalgam Attack: 'Nothing But Pain Comes Out Of Such Cowardly Acts'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৩, ২০২৫ ৬:৪৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Shahid Kapoor On The Pahalgam Attack: ‘Nothing But Pain Comes Out Of Such Cowardly Acts’

Last Updated:

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra also condemned the violence and called for unity.

Shahid Kapoor condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 28 tourists. (Photo: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 28 tourists. (Photo: Instagram)

The entire nation was left shocked as 28 tourists were gunned down in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Expressing his grief over the unfortunate attack, actor Shahid Kapoor said that no God would accept such a kind of violence in the name of religion.

Shahid wrote on his IG, “Innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. Nothing but pain comes out of such cowardly acts of terrorism. This is not what anyone’s god would ever accept. Jo jo karam karega tu use hi hoga bharna. Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss.”

(Screengrab of Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story)

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan also condemned the “treachery and inhumane act of violence” saying, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.”

Moreover, actress Priyanka Chopra stated that this is not a tragedy we can move past from. The actress penned on the photo-sharing app, “What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones. This is not a tragedy we can move past from. This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I’m so deeply anguished by this.”

Several other who’s who from the B-town, including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., and Allu Arjun used social media to share their profound grief and anger over the Pahalgam attack.

