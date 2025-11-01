Shalini Passi Took English Lessons, Learnt Slang To ‘Be Cool’ Before Bollywood Wives: ‘I Used To Stammer’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 19:24 IST

Shalini Passi reveals she took English classes and learnt slang before shooting Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The star opens up on stammering and battling insecurities.

Before her hit appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi says she struggled with confidence and even took English lessons for years to “sound cool.”

Shalini Passi, who captured hearts with her grace and sincerity in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has become one of reality TV’s most unexpected style icons. Amid a world of curated glamour, she stood out — not for drama, but for dignity. Her effortless charm, old-world poise, and disarming honesty made her an instant favourite among audiences who were drawn to her refreshing authenticity.

But behind the elegant confidence and luminous presence, Shalini reveals there once lived a woman wrestling with deep insecurities — a woman who almost went under the knife in search of self-acceptance.

In a candid conversation with Humans of Bombay, the art collector and philanthropist opened up about her journey from self-doubt to self-love, recounting how she once struggled to feel “cool enough” for the camera.

“I Wanted to Be Cool, Not From the Victorian Era”

“Before signing the series and starting the shoot, I went through a phase where I wanted to be ‘cool,’” she shared. “I was very conscious and told myself, ‘Now that I’m going to face the camera, I can’t look like I’m from the Victorian era.’ Honestly, I even tried learning slang and speaking in a cool manner like everyone else.”

Shalini revealed she had been taking English lessons for nearly eight years. “I used to stammer and had trouble pronouncing tough words, so I thought it was high time I became ‘cool’ — but I just couldn’t,” she said with a laugh.

Her friends weren’t convinced she’d fit into the show’s glitzy, dramatic universe either. “When I signed the series, many of my friends called me and said, ‘Don’t do it, Shalini. You’re too simple, you’re not cut out for it.’ But now, they’ve all changed their minds,” she smiled.

“I Avoided Smiling Because I Thought My Nose Looked Big”

Even as she appeared calm and composed on screen, Shalini confessed that she was battling insecurities about her looks.

“I don’t smile too much because I feel my nose is too big,” she admitted. “Now, of course, I contour it. But for most of my life, I avoided smiling because I thought it made my nose look even bigger. For the longest time, I also believed my teeth looked too yellow because of my fair complexion. But now, I think it actually looks fine on camera.”

“My Nose Defines My Character”

The turning point in her self-image came two decades ago, during a visit to a plastic surgeon in New York. Shalini recalled how a single conversation changed everything.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I know why you’re here,’” she said. “I asked him, ‘Why?’ and he said, ‘Because of your nose.’ I told him he was right. Then he said, ‘Do you know your nose is probably your grandfather’s or your mother’s?’ I told him it was my grandfather’s. He said, ‘Your nose defines your character. I can fix it, but it will change your face — and then it won’t be your face.’”

That one statement, she says, made her walk out of the clinic for good. “Ever since that day, I dropped the idea. Now, I proudly carry everything I have inherited from my family,” she concluded.

Today, Shalini Passi is admired not just for her style and sophistication, but for something far rarer — the courage to embrace imperfection in a world obsessed with filters and facades.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 01, 2025, 19:24 IST

News movies bollywood Shalini Passi Took English Lessons, Learnt Slang To ‘Be Cool’ Before Bollywood Wives: ‘I Used To Stammer’