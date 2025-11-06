Shanaya Kapoor Meets Her BFFs Ananya Panday And Suhana Khan After Tu Yaa Main Wrap | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 17:40 IST

Shanaya Kapoor was recently spotted spending quality time with her close friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.

Tu Yaa Main will star Adarsh Gourav apart from Shanaya Kapoor. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After completing the shoot for her upcoming mystery thriller Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor took some much-needed time off to relax and unwind with her closest friends — Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. The star kids, who share a deep and long-standing bond, were recently spotted spending quality time together, proving once again that their friendship is one of the strongest in the industry.

Following the wrap-up, Shanaya reshared a story posted by one of her friends on Instagram. The photo featured the stylish trio, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya herself smiling and posing together in effortless glamour.

In the photo, Ananya looked ethereal in a cream pleated halter-neck maxi dress, Suhana exuded elegance in a red-and-white floral dress and Shanaya turned heads in a chic all-black mini dress.

Their friendship dates back to childhood, built on sisterhood, support, and shared dreams. It’s not the first time the trio has been seen celebrating or vacationing together — just recently, they made headlines during Ananya Panday’s birthday celebrations, where the vibe was nothing short of picture-perfect.

Inside Ananya Panday’s Dreamy Birthday Celebration

The birthday celebration showcased a lavish Parisian-inspired setup, complete with desserts, delicate hors d’oeuvres and pastel floral arrangements. Ananya stunned in a white crop top and mini skirt, looking radiant as she posed beside an elegant dessert table filled with cakes, tarts, fruits and flowers.

Shanaya Kapoor Opens Up About Her Bond With Ananya and Suhana

In an earlier interview with India Today, Shanaya Kapoor got candid about her relationship with her childhood best friends, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, and how their careers have evolved alongside one another.

She shared, “Honestly, I have always said this, they are more than friends, they are family. So, competition and all are not even in our heads. We really support each other and are also always pushing each other. We have grown up together, so we have been talking and dreaming of this moment since we were kids. Now it’s finally happening for all of us in different phases and different stages of our paths. It’s a very exciting feeling. They are the first ones to always message me, call me, and show their support, and it’s the same when it comes to their work with me. I am always there for them, and we’re always pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Tu Yaa Main Filming Wraps Up With a Crocodile-Themed Party

With the filming of Tu Yaa Main officially completed, the cast and crew celebrated with a fun wrap-up party. Photos from the event showed the team posing with a quirky crocodile-themed cake.

The production team shared a series of images on social media, writing, “Croc crew, signing out! It’s a wrap on Tu Yaa Main.”

About Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main is a romance-thriller written by Abhishek Bandekar and directed by Siddharth Sibal, featuring a talented ensemble including Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, Parul Gulati and others. The film is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Colour Yellow Productions and is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day 2026.

According to early teasers released in March, the movie blends romance, suspense, and survival drama in a gripping narrative. The story follows a group of social media influencers who come together for a collaboration — only to find themselves trapped in a deadly turn of events. Described by insiders as a “date fright thriller”, it promises tension, chemistry and unexpected twists.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Journey in Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, made her big-screen debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. While the film received mixed reviews, Shanaya’s performance was noted for its freshness and promise.

