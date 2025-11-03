Shanaya Kapoor Shares Photos From Birthday Celebration On A Yatch | See Here | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 21:12 IST

In one of the images, she could be seen posing with her pet dog on a luxury mini yatch.

Shanaya Kapoor shares her birthday with SRK.

On Sunday, November 2, Bollywood fans across the globe were celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. However, a budding Bollywood star also shares her birthday with King Khan. Actress Shanaya Kapoor, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared the “only photos” she took on her birthday this year.

Taking to her Instagram, Shanaya shared a series of images from her celebration on a luxury mini yacht. In one of the images, she could be seen posing with her pet dog. For the caption, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “The only birthday photos I took this year, my camera roll couldn’t keep up with the fun!! Thank u for all the love!”

Check out Shanaya’s post here:

Speaking about her birthday plans earlier, Shanaya, who is Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, shared, “I don’t like to go OTT with my birthdays. Just a nice dinner with my loved ones is exactly how I like to spend the day. I want it to be easy and relaxed — chill vibes, good food, and me just enjoying the moment with family and friends. That’s what makes the day special for me.”

Shanaya’s father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, also shared a heartfelt post to mark his daughter’s special day. The actor posted a video featuring memorable photos of Shanaya through the years. Expressing his pride in his daughter, Sanjay wrote, “Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02, We are so proud of you, Lots of love and happiness, Always keep (sic).”

Have a look at Sanjay’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. While the film didn’t perform too well at the box office, Shanaya’s performance was appreciated by fans and critics alike. She also made a cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Now, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her next project titled Tu Yaa Main. In film, she will be seen opposite Adarsh Gourav. The project is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited. There are also reports that she will be seen in a double role in Student Of The Year 3. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

Kashvi Raj Singh

