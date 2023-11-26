Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy Open Up About the Archies Album; Say ‘It Has Been a Fun Challenge’ | Exclusive

Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy have gone out of their comfort zone to treat fans to 50s and 60s jazz music in The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles. The trio has already released songs such as Va Va Vroom and Dhishoom Dhishoom. Ahead of the film’s release, Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy sat down for an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha and spoke about the album.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on The Archies Album

Loy Mendonsa opened up about Va Va Vroom and said, “The song and music feel very, very 60s because that’s the premise of the film. That’s the time zone, and in that era, most of us have grown up listening to The Beatles, The Ventures, And The Shadows – all that rock and roll style, so we incorporated the same here too.”

Shankar Mahadevan added, “For them [Ehsaan and Loy] probably brushing their teeth or having lunch is slightly more difficult than composing music of the 60s. As a part of their growing up, it’s just a part of their DNA, all this just comes naturally. These guys just pick up the guitar or just sit in front of those keys and the melody is out. It’s like that and if you don’t capture it that time, it is gone. It’s one-way traffic then you get something else. So it is as natural as that.”

Were Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Missing in Action Before The Archies?

While The Archies’ song has earned them widespread recognition, comment sections on YouTube flooded about the fact that they have released and come together for a song after ages. We asked them about being away for so long, and Shankar was quick enough to add, “No No, we did projects in between. But all the films flopped? No?? (laughs) So the film flops and the music also flops with that it just goes through. Even though we were very proud of some of the stuff that we did, you know, janta takk pahucha hi nahi. So then when a film like this comes out, you know people say Oh, you came after a long time.”

Zoya Akhtar’s Role in The Archies Album

Ehsaan Noorani revealed that Zoya was involved in the making of the album. “Zoya’s ideas are pretty much so well defined as a matter of fact, you eventually leave all the sophistication behind and it no longer feels like a challenge to create the music in that sense,” he said.

Shankar added, “A director with a sensibility of Zoya Akhtar can only do an Archies, otherwise, it looks fake. It will not look true to its [roots] because Zoya believes in detailing, detailing is the key to this thing. And having a team like this, people for whom this is like a child’s play, doing 60s ka music, doing the music, somebody like Javed Sahab, who’s also written Lagaan. But he’s also written Dil Chahta hai, and Rock On so he knows how to mold himself to an era where these kids, their vocabulary is just limited… So he has to write within that. So he can’t write some heavy-duty intense poetry with some deep meaning and all because that’s not the characters. All in all, it has been a fun challenge for all of us.”

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy To Work on Don 3

While they worked with Zoya on The Archies, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy also confirmed they will be reuniting with her brother, director Farhan Akhtar for Don 3. “Yeah, yeah, we are looking forward to it,” they added, speaking about the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on Their Bond With Akhtar Siblings

When asked about their association with Zoya and Farhan, the trio shared, “We have an absolute blast working with them, it’s not about the client-supplier relationship, we’re friends, we hang out with them, we sit and talk about stuff, it’s a really beautiful relationship that we have with them. And they are very erudite as far as music is concerned. So as a result, even the references that they give you to work with are the stuff that we love. The creativity just flows, they don’t put a block. They always say no, like, Okay, let’s try this. Let’s try this. And we were completely open to trying anything new.”

On a closing note, Shankar added, “I like the way she just follows her path without having to bother about..oh, will this one like it? Oh, will that one like it? Or will this class, be from this area? Will people from here like those people, she just does something that she feels truly attached to and she just does it with full conviction. And I think she’s the easiest director to work with. According to her, making music is the most relaxing part of her filmmaking process.”