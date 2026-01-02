Shark Tank India’s Ritesh Agarwal Recalls Investors Questioning His College Plans | Television News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 18:29 IST

Ritesh Agarwal reflected on his journey, Shark Tank India approach, early struggles in a recent interview.

While we often get startled at the staggering net worth of India’s top businessmen, it’s their inspiring journey that is truly captivating.

OYO Rooms and Prism’s CEO, and one of the richest Sharks on Shark Tank India, Ritesh Agarwal, recently opened up about his success story, the show, and more in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.

Ritesh Agarwal Opens Up On Shark Tank India

Talking about his approach for the new season of Shark Tank India, Ritesh explained that over time he has understood the kind of founders and businesses that align with his mindset. He shared that entrepreneurs driven by long-term ambition and strong resourcefulness tend to work best for him. This season, he said his focus has become sharper, as he plans to evaluate each business more deeply, moving away from broad observations to a more detailed and nuanced assessment.

His Success Story

In a 2024 interview with The Indian Express, Ritesh Agarwal shared how his love for travel eventually laid the foundation for OYO. Starting at just 18, he faced early scepticism and repeated investor rejections. In June 2013, he began with a single hotel in Gurugram, where occupancy jumped from 20 per cent to nearly 90 per cent within months. A major breakthrough followed in 2015 with his first big investor. He said, “Today we serve more than 17,000 hotels and 1,50,000 homes, so it (OYO) has grown.”

In his latest interview, Ritesh revisited his early fundraising days and recalled how investors were hesitant because of his young age. He shared that when he was just 17 years old and raising his first round of funding, investors insisted on meeting his parents and even urged his father not to send him to college, fearing it could affect their investment. Ritesh also spoke about the strong value system instilled in him by his father. He recalled how his father emphasised humility over success while speaking to investors, a lesson that deeply stayed with him. Ritesh added that this moment motivated him to always stay grounded and ensure he never lets his father down.

Recently, Ritesh shared his views on education on social media as well, where he stressed that learning is essential but should not be limited to formal university education only. He explained that universities are just one of many ways to gain knowledge, alongside alternative learning platforms and real-world exposure. While he acknowledged the value of university education, Ritesh added that its traditional format needs to be questioned and evolved so it can become more effective and relevant for students.

