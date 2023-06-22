বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ জুন ২০২৩ | ৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sharmila Tagore Calls TV Content ‘Regressive’, Says ‘They Portray Women As Women’s Worst Enemies’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২২, ২০২৩ ২:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
sharmila tagore


Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 14:11 IST

Sharmila Tagore talks about the television industry.

Sharmila Tagore talks about the television industry.

Sharmila Tagore made her on-screen comeback with Gulmohar after almost 13 years.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore who was last seen in Gulmohar, was away from the silver screen for years. The actress said that despite being away from acting, she was speaking about cinema on different forums. The actress also opined that, of late the content being shown on TV is ‘quite regressive’ and is ‘so unfortunate’.

At an event, while speaking to Times Of India, Sharmila shared, she ‘doesn’t really approve’ of the content being shown in TV. As a member of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), Sharmila has stated that ‘the content TV is offering today is quite regressive’. Most TV serials portray women as women’s worst enemies, and that is so unfortunate. The government does keep a tab on this, and then it finally comes to us.”

She also shared, “Sometimes, we call the show makers, asking them to tweak or remove certain objectionable portions. But, producers mostly refuse to budge as commerce often overrides logic.”

Looking back at her career, the actress told the portal that her being away from the big screen, didn’t mean that she ‘retired’. “I may not have been acting, but I was speaking about cinema on different forums. You don’t have to be at the pinnacle of your career – but at every stage, if you can speak up and make your presence felt, that’s what makes the difference.”

Sharmila Tagore made her on-screen comeback with Gulmohar after almost 13 years. The film also marked the ace actress’ OTT debut. She shared the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee for the same. Not just that, Sharmila was also seen playing a queer character in the family drama. In the film, her character tells her queer granddaughter that she had also fallen in love with a woman when she was younger.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



