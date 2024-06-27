বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৩ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sharmila Tagore Recalls Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s Reaction to Her Bikini Pics: ‘My Husband Was Very…’

untitled design 96 2024 03 21081effb2aeb4325bb72cb16b9349b0


Sharmila Tagore got married to Tiger Pataudi in 1968.

Sharmila Tagore got married to Tiger Pataudi in 1968.

Sharmila Tagore opens up about wearing a bikini for a magazine cover in the 1960s and reveals how her husband, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, reacted to it.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has got candid about wearing a bikini for a magazine cover in the 1960s and recalled how her husband, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, reacted to it. She also spoke about gifting a Mercedes worth Rs 1 lakh to the late cricketer before their marriage.

In an interview on Kapil Sibal’s YouTube channel, Sharmila recalled how her husband reacted to her bikini pics in the magazine. She said, “My husband was very different. He was very little perturbed and extremely supportive. He was calm and non-judgemental. He was far away in London and didn’t realise what was happening here. I believe there were questions asked in the parliament. I had no idea that it could cause such a stir. I was young, I had a good figure, and nobody forced me to do it. The cameraman asked me something about it, but I paid no heed.”

When Kapil asked Sharmila about her live-in relationship with Pataudi before tying the knot, she said, “being an actor, I have always had a sense of timing. After being with Tiger for some time, I thought this is the time to get married. I didn’t want to get married when I was too old.”

During the conversation, Sharmila also revealed gifting a Mercedes to Pataudi before their marriage. “It was before our marriage, and in those days, a Mercedes would cost Rs 1 lakh. You couldn’t buy a car directly; you had to get approval,” she said. Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi got married in 1968 and were together until his demise in 2011.

In the same interview, Sharmila Tagore also praised her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s movie Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

“It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here,” she said.

