Sharon Osbourne Recalls Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Words, Says Late Rocker ‘Was Ready’ to Go | Hollywood News

Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne’s final words, the emotional night before his death, his dreams, and why she believes the iconic rocker was fully prepared to say goodbye.

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out for the first time since Ozzy Osbourne’s death, thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

Sharon Osbourne has opened up for the first time about the final hours she shared with her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, offering an intimate and heartbreaking account of the rock icon’s last words and state of mind before his passing in July.

In a deeply emotional appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored aired Wednesday, Dec. 10, Sharon, 73, revealed that Ozzy seemed aware that his time was near. She recounted the moment he woke her during the night, sharing the final words he ever spoke. “I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,’” she recalled. “And he said, ‘Kiss me.’ And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’”

Hours later, Ozzy went downstairs for his regular morning workout, where he suffered a sudden medical event. He never regained the ability to speak and died on July 22 at age 76.

Reflecting on their last exchange, Sharon expressed regret and longing. “If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter,” she said.

‘He Knew. He Was Ready’: Sharon Says Ozzy Found Peace Before His Death

The Osbournes, once one of television’s most recognizable families thanks to their hit MTV reality show, had spent recent years focused on Ozzy’s health as he managed ongoing medical challenges, including Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon revealed that in the days before his passing, Ozzy described vivid dreams that felt almost like meaningful encounters. “He was seeing people that he never knew,” she said. When she asked who they were, Ozzy replied, “‘All different people… and I just keep walking… and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking.’”

To Sharon, the dreams were a sign that Ozzy was preparing for something beyond this world. “He knew. He was ready,” she said.

Despite doctors advising against it, Ozzy insisted on performing at the Back to the Beginning farewell concert with Black Sabbath on July 5, just two weeks before his death. Sharon said he returned from the stage “like sunshine,” happier than she had seen him in years. “It was as if he knew it was his goodbye,” she added.

Since his death, Sharon has spoken openly about the depths of her grief. On what would have been his 77th birthday on Dec. 3, she shared a heartfelt tribute: “I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side.”

